These four rechargeable AA batteries have built-in microUSB ports for convenience from $11

Delipow Battery Store (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its USB Rechargeable AA Batteries for $16.99 Prime shipped with the code 50HPT4HP at checkout. Also available in a 2-pack for $10.99 Prime shipped with the same code. Down 50% for both sets, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked and similar 4-packs go for around $27 at Amazon right now. While most rechargeable batteries require you to place them in a charger when they die, these have a microUSB port built into the side so you can just plug them in directly. Around the outside of the top, you’ll find a LED ring that tells you the current charging status of your batteries, making it simple to know when it’s fully charged. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you already have a battery charger, this 12-pack of AA’s will keep your gear going for quite a while since you can cycle through which ones are charging and which ones are in use. It’s available for just $16 at Amazon, making it a fantastic purchase to help kick single-use batteries to the curb.

More about the Delipow Rechargeable Batteries:

4 counts AA 1.5V 2800 mWh USB lithium rechargeable batteries. Compatible with various 1.2-1.5V devices.( Note: Not suit for digital camera,strong flashlight)

No need charger,no memory, can charge partially drained,1 H charging fully;Easily charged through adapter ,laptop USB port, Power Bank by USB cable(Pls note: All the rechargeable lithium batteries do not support the Blink Camera Series).

Designed by high quality smart lithium chip, transfer the work voltage to 1.5V from 3.7V battery chip via innovative tech, Keep 1.5V constant work voltage, better to improve the charging efficiency,superior in charge retention and longevity,Auto-Safety Feature, over-charge Protection.

