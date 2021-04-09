Add the best-selling Klein Digital Angle Gauge to your toolkit for a low of $25.50

Amazon is offering the Klein Tools Digital Electronic Level and Angle Gauge for $25.47 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $35 list price at Home Depot and $30 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal saves up to 27% and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. Whether your goal is to ensure you have a perfect 90-degree angle on a shelf or your table saw, a digital level is a must-have for any DIYer. I picked up a similar model to use in my woodshop when cutting on the table saw. It helps me ensure my blade is either 90- or 45-degrees exactly, as well as anywhere in between. The digital display is easy to ready and you’ll even find a V-groove for use on conduits and pipes. Rated 4.8/5 stars from thousands and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Ditch the Klein namesake and #1 best-seller status and save some cash. This digital angle gauge is just $17 on Amazon. While it doesn’t boast Klein’s name, it still offers a magnetic base and functions well for ensuring your table saw or any surface is at an exact degree of tilt.

Once you make cuts on your table saw, be sure to have a surface to work on. The WORX Pegasus Multi-Function Table is a great choice. We spotted a deal today that drops it down to $100 from its normal $140 going rate. You’ll find that this specific one is refurbished, but backed by a 1-year warranty directly from WORX, giving you peace of mind.

More about the Klein Digital Angle Gauge:

This Digital Angle Gauge and Level can measure or set angles, check relative angles, or can be used as a digital level

High visibility reverse contrast display improves visibility in dimly lit work environments

Strong magnetic base to attaches to conduit, pipes, saw blades, vents, ducts, and other ferromagnetic surfaces

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!