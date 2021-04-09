Get quality basics for less: Save 70% on Rosewill HDMI, Ethernet, audio cables from $1

Newegg is slashing up to 70% off its selection of Rosewill HDMI, Ethernet, audio cables, and more when you apply the promo code at checkout. Shipping is $1.99 across the board. Score all your essentials for the lowest prices we can find, like the Rosewill HDMI Pro-15 15-foot cable for only $2.99 with promo code RSWEMXE4222. Underselling Amazon by a full $7, this drops the price down to a new all-time low. This high-speed cable supports 3D and 4K resolutions with transfer speeds up to 10.2Gb/s. Rated a glowing 5/5 eggs from nearly 250 satisfied customers. See below for our top picks.
Our top Rosewill picks include
- HDMI Pro-6 6-foot 10.2Gb/s: $3 (Reg $10)
- RAC-6BK 6-Foot 3.5mm Flat Audio: $2.50 (Reg. $7.50)
- HDMI Pro-3 3-foot 10.2Gb/s: $1 (Reg. $4)
- HDMI 2.1 8K 3-foot 48Gb/s: $2.50 (Reg $8)
Rosewill HDMI Pro-15 cable features:
- Gold-Plated Connectors
- High Speed HDMI 1.4 Cable with Ethernet Cable
- Supports 3D and 4K Resolutions
- 10.2 Gbps Transfer Rate
