Get quality basics for less: Save 70% on Rosewill HDMI, Ethernet, audio cables from $1

Newegg is slashing up to 70% off its selection of Rosewill HDMI, Ethernet, audio cables, and more when you apply the promo code at checkout. Shipping is $1.99 across the board. Score all your essentials for the lowest prices we can find, like the Rosewill HDMI Pro-15 15-foot cable for only $2.99 with promo code RSWEMXE4222. Underselling Amazon by a full $7, this drops the price down to a new all-time low. This high-speed cable supports 3D and 4K resolutions with transfer speeds up to 10.2Gb/s. Rated a glowing 5/5 eggs from nearly 250 satisfied customers. See below for our top picks.

Our top Rosewill picks include

For even more unstoppable computer accessory deals, make sure to check out Seagate’s Ultra Touch USB-C SSD, now just $70. Or save big on wall chargers, power banks, wireless earbuds, and more from our smartphone accessory roundup.

Rosewill HDMI Pro-15 cable features:

Gold-Plated Connectors

High Speed HDMI 1.4 Cable with Ethernet Cable

Supports 3D and 4K Resolutions

10.2 Gbps Transfer Rate

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!