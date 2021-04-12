Arlo’s Ultra 4K HomeKit camera system now on sale from $100 (Refurb, save up to 66%)

Today only, Woot is discounting several Arlo Ultra 4K Smart Cameras and bundles starting at $99.99 in certified refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee applies. One highlight is on the 2-camera system at $249.99. Originally fetching $600, today’s offer is $150 under our previous mention, amounts to 58% in savings, and marks a new all-time low. Headlined by 4K HDR recording, Arlo’s security system lets you monitor a location with a 180-degree field of view, an outdoor-ready design, and HomeKit support. There’s also integrated spotlights, as well as auto zoom and tracking. Plus with two cameras, you’ll be able to surveil both the front and back yards, or any other combination of locations. Includes a 90-day warranty from Arlo. Over 1,100 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale today in Woot’s sale, you’ll find some additional ways to get started with the Arlo Ultra ecosystem, or expand an existing setup. Prices start at $100 for an add-on camera, yielding the same 4K support and other features as noted above. That’s down from the usual $300 price tag and is $70 under the lowest we’ve seen prior. Be sure to shop the rest of the sale right here.

Then head on over to our smart home guide for other ways to expand your setup. Yesterday saw a new all-time low go live on Amazon’s All-new Echo Show 10 with rotating screen at $200, alongside these ongoing Ring solar pathlight discounts and the battery-powered outdoor Stick Up camera.

Arlo Ultra 4K System features:

Get a round-the-clock view of your property with this Arlo security system. It includes two wire-free cameras with HDR quality and 180-degree views to capture a wide area, and night vision and auto-zoom features enhance image clarity and details.

