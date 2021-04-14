Enjoy movies anywhere with the powerful PIQO 1080p Mini Projector for $280 (Reg. $799)

Projectors are great for creating a big-screen experience, but most are pretty bulky. In contrast, the PIQO Powerful 1080p Mini Projector weighs only 7.5 ounces. In spite of these small dimensions, the device can create a 240-inch HD display — and it’s now only $279.99 (Reg. $799) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Whether you want to enjoy the movie theater experience or give presentations on the go, the PIQO projector has you covered. Tech Nerdy described it as, “The pocket-sized entertainment system that you can bring anywhere.”

Measuring just 2.25 inches along each edge, this tiny device is genuinely small enough to slip into your pocket. It provides a clear picture in all conditions, with DLP lighting technology and a powerful LED that delivers 200 lumens.

The PIQO projector has an internal battery that offers five hours of viewing on a full charge. You can stream content directly from your phone, or use the built-in processor to run Android apps such as YouTube and Netflix. Thanks to a 64-bit quad-core processor, the device can even support games such as Candy Crush.

Built-in speakers provide the soundtrack, and the projector offers an array of connectivity options: Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, HDMI, and USB. You can easily display content offline using wireless or wired connections, or utilize 16GB of internal storage.

Order today for just $279.99 to get this impressive projector and save 64% on the MSRP.

