Best Android app deals of the day: Danmaku Unlimited 3, Shattered Plane, BabyBook, more

-
Well, it’s that time again where we gather up all of the day’s most notable price drops on Android apps for your convenience. You’ll find a host of new Android hardware deals right here along with much of yesterday’s best app deals below, but we are now ready to add to the list with today’s most notable deals via Google Play. Highlights include titles like Danmaku Unlimited 3, Shattered Plane, BabyBook Journal, Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at everything.  

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by the OnePlus 8/Pro anniversary sale with up to $200 in savings on handsets and 50% off accessories. But you’ll also find Google Pixel 3/XL models on sale from $100 for today only alongside TCL’s 10 Pro unlocked Android smartphone at $135 off. We also have a new all-time low on HP’s 11-inch Chromebook as well as an ongoing offer on its 14-inch model. And lastly, here’s today’s Android 4K TV offers, Anker’s latest Amazon sale from $11, and the rest of today’s smartphone accessory deals

DODGE. SHOOT. EXPLODE. REPEAT. The Ultimate Bullet Hell experience on mobile returns! Take to the skies once more as the last defender of humanity against overwhelming odds! Lovingly built to be enjoyed by newcomers and genre veterans alike, Danmaku Unlimited 3 is a perfect medley of the best aspects of classic Bullet Hell shooters wrapped up in a modern and approachable package.

