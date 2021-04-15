FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TaoTronics’ LED floor lamp delivers 1,815-lumens to brighten your living room at $35

-
30% off $35

TaoTronics-Light (98% positive lifetime feedback, an official TaoTronics reseller) via Amazon is offering its 1,815-lumen LED Floor Lamp for $34.99 shipped with the code 3LJGBV5W and when you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal saves 30% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll find that this light is ultra-bright, coming in at 1,815-lumens. With five different color temperatures and the same number of brightness levels, you’ll be able to customize this lamp to fit any home. Plus, the gooseneck design allows for it to be aimed so the light hits exactly where you need. Rated 4.7/5 stars from nearly 2,000 happy customers.

If you’re still rocking an older lamp that utilizes standard bulbs, it’s time to upgrade to LEDs. This 24-pack of bulbs output 750-lumens each and screw into normal light fixtures around your home. For just $21, this not only upgrades your existing lamps but also the other lights around your home, saving you money on energy while still delivering a killer upgrade.

Prefer smart lighting? Well, did you see the latest lamp from Wyze? It was announced just a few days ago and will cost just $30 plus shipping. Featuring built-in smarts, the Wyze Floor Lamp also delivers a tight 23-degree angle on its lighting so it only lights up where you want.

More about the TaoTronics LED Floor Lamp:

  • Fully Customizable Illumination: Mix and match 5 Color temperatures (3000K-6500K) and 5 brightness levels for the most suitable light from this floor lamp depending on the environment, activity, etc
  • LED for 50, 000 Hour Lifespan: Bright, long-lasting LED shines up to 1815 lux, enough to light up your room, while this LED floor lamp consuming only 12W of power and less power
  • Secure, User-friendly Build: Included UL adapter converts the Voltage output to 12V/1. 5A to prevent electrical hazards; the floor lamp’s stable base will sit steadily without toppling over

