Electric/acoustic guitar deals from $80: Fender, Gretsch, Gibson Les Paul, more up to $399 off

Guitar Center is now offering the Fender Player Stratocaster HSS Electric Guitar for $649.99 shipped in Blue or Green Burst. Regularly $810, like it still fetches at Musician’s Friend and elsewhere, today’s offer is $160 in savings and the lowest we can find. Whether you’re a seasoned vet looking for a new toy or still making your way through Fender Play online lessons, today’s deal is worth a closer look. These Strats have a gloss-finish solid alder body with flame maple top, a 22-fret, 9.5-inch radius maple fingerboard, 5-way pickup switch, and a 2-point fulcrum tremolo bridge with vintage-looking bent steel saddles. It plays about as nice as it looks on display in your home/office. Rated 4+ stars. More deals below from $80.

More electric and acoustic guitar deals:

Just make sure you have some spare picks and extra strings on tap in case of emergencies. There’s nothing worse than waiting for strings to get delivered while you stare at the broken high E on your brand new Strat. These Ernie Balls are one of my go-to options and you can’t go wrong with a $5 package of Dunlop picks.

More on the Fender Player Stratocaster HSS Electric Guitar:

Over the decades, players have been continually inspired by the sound of a Strat. From the clarity of the high end, through the gut punch of the mids and the solid lows, it’s a sound that’s helped define what an electric guitar should be—versatile enough for any style and broad enough for any player to find an individual voice.

