Nikon’s refurb. Z7 mirrorless cameras have 45.7MP sensors + record 4K30 from $1,600

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Adorama is offering a selection of Nikon Z7 mirrorless cameras on sale from $1,699 shipped in refurbished condition. You’ll find that our favorite is the Z7 Body-only 45.7MP Mirrorless Camera for $1,699. For comparison, it goes for $2,497 at both B&H and Amazon right now in new condition. Featuring a 45.7MP sensor, this camera captures your summer travels in high resolution. It also records video at 4K30 so you have the choice between still or motion capture when on vacation. Plus, the 493-point phase-detect autofocus system means that it’ll easily keep track of moving subjects in frame so your shots are always crisp and tack-sharp. Rated 4.6/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Also on sale today at Adorama is this bundle with the Nikon Z7 and 24-70mm Lens for $2,400 shipped in refurbished condition. Regularly $3,097 at Amazon, this saves $697 and is also among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Essentially, this camera has the same features as today’s lead deal, but it includes a lens so you’re ready to go right away. 24 to 70mm is my favorite focal range and is what I shoot with whenever I go out to take pictures.

Do you need a new computer to edit your photos and video on? Well, Apple’s latest M1 processor is plenty powerful enough to handle anything you throw at it. You’ll find the latest M1-powered Mac mini on sale at up to $140 off. Various models are discounted here, so be sure to check them out and cash in on the savings before the prices go back up.

More about the Nikon Z7 Mirrorless Camera:

New larger Z mount for revolutionary optical performance

Nikon-designed 45.7MP backside Illuminated image sensor with no optical low pass filter (OLPF)

493-Point on-sensor phase detect AF system and up to 9 fps; Detection Range: -1 to +19 EV (-4 to +19 EV with low-light AF) Detection range (ISO 100, f/2.0 lens, 20 °C/68 °F)

4K ultra-HD video; 8K time-lapse; 120/1080P slow motion

Compatible with new Z nikkor lenses, over 360 F-mount nikkor lenses and a variety of Nikon system Accessories

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!