Back to continue their disruption in the smart home market, the Wyze floor lamp is positioned to be an affordable option for those who want to add a little light to their workspace. Priced at just $30 + shipping, the lamp features a remote along with app control and smart dimming that can recall brightness settings at different times throughout the day. Be sure to hit the video below to see all the details.

Out of the box and setup

Setting up the Wyze floor lamp takes just a couple of minutes. Everything is laid out easily to screw the pieces together. The bulb and remote come in a separate box but are just as easy to get setup.

To get everything paired and working together, download the Wyze app and hit the plus button, or add device button, to set up the lamp within the app and pair the remote.

The only frustrating part of the setup is the grommet that protects the cable. It pulled out a bit when I was assembling the lamp and was frustrating to push back into place. Other than that, the setup was a breeze.

Once set up, the lamp has a simple design and a small overall footprint. The gooseneck top makes it simple to position the light exactly where you need it while the bulb provides light without being large and distracting.

Wyze floor lamp: remote control

There are a few different ways to control the lamp, but one of the most convenient might be the battery-powered remote. This small, black magnetic puck can be rotated to dim the light or pushed in to turn the light on or off. It’s magnetic as well so mounting it in convenient locations is even easier.

On the bottom of the lamp is a simple switch that will toggle the power either on or off, but there is no way to control the brightness from the physical lamp itself that I can tell.

Wyze floor lamp: video

Wyze app

Finally, the last way to control the floor lamp is with the Wyze app. Unlike many of Wyze’s other products, though, the floor lamp operates over Bluetooth meaning that while you can control the lamp remotely, you do need to be in the same room so that your phone can connect to it. Robust app control is something we’ve seen in pretty much every other Wyze product so it is interesting that it’s not a part of the floor lamp. But, with three ways to control the lamp, it’s not really a deal-breaker in my opinion.

Wyze floor lamp: light quality

Set at 4,000K, the light that is coming out of the floor lamp is an energizing cool white. While great for productivity, this probably isn’t going to be the perfect color temperature for getting cozy with a cup of tea and a book at the end of the day.

That said, in combination with that energizing color, the Wyze floor lamp can put out up to about 800 lumens making it great for illuminating a desk or workspace. At full power, the Wyze floor lamp is equivalent to a 60W incandescent bulb.

Shaping the light

Wyze has designed the lamp and bulb to focus the light as well. The lamp’s 15 individual condenser lenses are super focused for a 23-degree beam that doesn’t spill light around a room where it’s not needed.

9to5Toys’ take

Wyze has done it again with another great, affordable, simple product to add to the smart home. It would be nice if it tied into the Wyze app in the same way that other products do, but controlling the floor lamp is simple with the remote. If you want an affordable way to get some energizing light with convenient control, then Wyze has you covered with the $30 floor lamp.

