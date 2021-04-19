Upgrade your home office setup with Amazon Basics’ ergonomic chair at a low of $133

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Ergonomic Office Chair for $133.10 shipped. Down from $190, this is a 30% discount and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. If your office still has a lower-quality chair in it from before you started to work from home, it’s time to upgrade. Amazon Basics’ option here delivers an ergonomic sitting experience with a built-in footrest so you can be comfortable in all seating positions. It also reclines and delivers a mesh design for a breathable feature to keep you cool for hours on end. The best part is the footrest can extend or retract easily so you can convert this chair at a moment’s notice from work mode to relax. Rated 4/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for this chair instead. Sure, it’s not high-back and there’s no built-in footrest, but it’s still made from mesh and likely more ergonomic than your old seat in the office. Considering it costs $55 right now on Amazon, you’ll be able to pick up two of these and still have some cash leftover if you have multiple desks to convert into work-from-home setups.

Of course, you’ll also need a good desk to work from. Earlier today we spotted one that has multiple hooks on both sides to keep your life organized at a great price. It’s down to $46.50, which saves you 47% and marks a new low on Amazon. With a minimal but modern design, you’ll find that this is the perfect way to spruce up any office space.

More about the Amazon Basics Office Chair:

Reclining high-back office chair with ergonomic support; BIFMA certified

Molded foam seat cushion offers contoured support; breathable mesh backrest for improved airflow and comfort

Adjustable armrests, adjustable lumbar support bar, and pivoting headrest; adjustable seat height with gas lift lever

