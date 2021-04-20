FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanit’s Pro Complete Baby Monitoring System is Alexa-compatible at a low of $228 (Save $152)

Amazon is offering the Nanit Pro Complete Baby Monitoring System for $227.99 shipped. Down from its $380 list price, which it still fetches at Target, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This baby monitoring system gives you a full view of your young one’s wellness, according to Nanit. In the package, you’ll find that this system includes the Nanit Pro Camera, a small Breathing Band, a Multi-Stand, and the Nanit Smart Sheet. This is everything you need to “see, hear, and speak to your baby.” Plus Nanit is compatible with Amazon’s Alexa so you can check the video feed from your Echo Show or other Amazon device, as well as on Android and iOS. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Check out the eufy Video Baby Monitor if you’re on a tighter budget. It’s available for $140 on Amazon right now when you clip the on-page coupon, which is a great deal. In our hands-on review, we found that it had “reliable, long-range HD video.”

Should you need to traverse your home at night, just plug-in this 20-pack of LED lights to illuminate the way. They feature dusk-to-dawn sensors so they only come on at night, and with a compact form-factor, you won’t lose an entire outlet when using them. Right now, you can spend under $1 each to light up your home at night, which is a bargain all things considered.

More about the Nanit Pro Baby Monitor:

Nanit gives you your baby’s sleep stats each morning, plus a timelapse highlight reel of their sleep, so you can rewatch their entire night in seconds. Get personalized, science-backed sleep guidance and tips from the world’s leading pediatric sleep experts, right in your Nanit app. Also get sound & motion notifications and monitor the temperature & humidity of the nursery to ensure they’re comfortable. Purchase includes one year of sleep tracking and video history. With the included small Breathing Band, you can track your baby’s breaths per minute without any electronics, wires, or batteries touching them. Nanit tracks the unique pattern on Breathing Wear to detect your baby’s breathing motion from any position, in real-time and send you alerts if they need you.

