Funko POP! is launching a new lineup of Avatar: The Last Airbender figures and pins, and I for one am glowing blue with excitement. Featuring a lineup of Fire Nation favorites, you can add Ty Lee, Admiral Zhao, and the eyebrow king himself, Fire Lord Ozai to your collection following their release. We’re also seeing a new battle-ready Suki figure, and claiming the #1000 spot for animated Funko POP!s, Avatar-State Aang in full four-element mastery. But there’s even more to this launch that meets the eye, and we’ll be going over all the details you need down below.

Avatar Funko POP! Ty Lee, Suki, Ozai, and more!

Joining the ranks of Korra, Zuko, Jerry Seinfeld, Kraft Mac’n’Cheese, The Tapatio Man, and basically any other public entity that can be encapsulated in vinyl, these new Avatar Funko POP! figures are packed with detail, action, and heart. We’ve got two of ATLA’s most iconic femme fatales, (emphasis on fatal), Kyoshi Warrior Suki and born acrobat Ty Lee. Picture-perfect and poised for battle, you square them off separately or pick up the exclusive Mai with Knives figure, only available at Books-a-Million.

Even more newcomers from team trial-by-fire include Admiral Zhao holding a sack of gold pieces, and an imperial looking Fire Lord Ozai. Ozai’s design stands out particularly for the ring of flames surrounding him, so it’s sure to be a striking addition to any display.

Of course, I’d be remiss not to give some special attention to the explosive power emanating from “All Elements” Aang. This Funko POP! Animation stands six inches tall, encased in an elemental aura as depicted in the show’s finale. It’s clear this was a special selection for the #1000 spot, and it delivers on all sides.

Also included in this release are a series of Funko POP! pins featuring each member of the original Team Avatar. And yes, that means Appa too! So you can choose from Sokka, Katara, and up to two variations of Aang – avatar state, or not.

Pricing and availability

While you can score a team Avatar pin, (or all of them,) on May 15, the POP! figures themselves don’t officially drop until July 23. All of the traditional figures will run you the usual $11, except for the exclusive Mai figurine which costs $14, and All Elements Aang who rings up at $20. And the pins follow suit – Appa, Sokka, and Katara are set to be priced at $15 while the Avatar himself will run you an extra three bucks.

9to5Toys’ take:

Funko POP! has provided more than just an affordable way to engage with your favorite shows, movies, and way more, it’s also built a bit of a community in itself. The designs are fantastic and they deliver models exactly how fans want to remember them. My little apartment has absolutely zero extra shelving space, but that didn’t stop me from looking at Ty Lee like exactly how important is my high school diploma? That said, these kinds of figurines don’t stay affordable for long. I would definitely recommend hitting that pre-order button if you’re interested in adding any of these to your collection, before All Elements Aang joins the $75 ranks of Cabbage Man, or the $130 Azula.

