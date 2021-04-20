FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: mophie USB-C to Lightning Cable $12 (Save 40%), more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesMophie
50% off From $7

Amazon is currently offering the mophie Braided Nylon USB-C to Lightning Cable for $11.75 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal $20 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings, marks one of the first notable discounts, and is a new all-time low. This USB-C to Lightning cable is a great addition to your iPhone’s existing charging setup, allowing you to take advantage of high output GaN chargers as well as plug directly into a Mac. Its braided nylon design is built with kevlar and designed to last for years to come. mophie backs this cord with a lifetime warranty, as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Recharge your iPhone at ultrafast speeds with the fast charge compatible USB-C cable with lightning connector. The braided nylon cable and durable connectors means this charging cable stands up to everyday wear and tear. Whether you’re charging your iPhone or iPad, rigorous testing ensures this mophie cable works properly with your devices.

Upgrade Your Everyday Charging Cable Recharge your device at ultrafast speeds with the fast charge cable The braided nylon cable and durable connectors means this charging cable stands up to everyday wear and tear Rigorous testing ensures this mophie cable works properly with your devices.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Mophie

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Start working out at home with the BodyBoss 2.0 gym, no...
AeroGarden’s 2020 Sprout indoor setup falls to $6...
Apple’s latest iPad Pro now up to $120 off ahead ...
SanDisk’s 1050MB/s 1TB Extreme USB-C SSD drops do...
Samsung’s new Smart Monitors rock AirPlay 2, Netf...
Twelve South’s iPhone 12/Pro leather BookBook Wallet ...
Upgrade your home office setup with Amazon Basics’...
Be prepared with this emergency crank radio at an Amazo...
Show More Comments

Related

65% off

Smartphone Accessories: mophie Juice Pack Connect Mini $24 (Save 65%), more

From $6 Learn More
36% off

Smartphone Accessories: Tribit XSound Go IPX7 Portable Speaker $29 (20% off), more

From $11 Learn More
Save 45%

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 17-port PowerHub XL $45, more

From $11 Learn More
35% off

Smartphone Accessories: Mpow 15W Qi Car Charger Mount $31 (Save 24%), more

From $11 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Build Your Palace, Swim Out, Plant Light Meter, more

FREE+ Learn More

Here’s what to expect from LEGO’s upcoming Marvel collectible minifigure series

Learn More
Reg. $30+

Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 2 $16, RE 3 $20, RE 7 $10, Just Dance 2021 $20, more

$16 Learn More
60% off

Cole Haan Buy Now Wear Now Sale takes up to 60% off hundreds of styles + 30% off work-ready

30% off Learn More