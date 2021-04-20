Smartphone Accessories: mophie USB-C to Lightning Cable $12 (Save 40%), more

Amazon is currently offering the mophie Braided Nylon USB-C to Lightning Cable for $11.75 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal $20 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings, marks one of the first notable discounts, and is a new all-time low. This USB-C to Lightning cable is a great addition to your iPhone’s existing charging setup, allowing you to take advantage of high output GaN chargers as well as plug directly into a Mac. Its braided nylon design is built with kevlar and designed to last for years to come. mophie backs this cord with a lifetime warranty, as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Recharge your iPhone at ultrafast speeds with the fast charge compatible USB-C cable with lightning connector. The braided nylon cable and durable connectors means this charging cable stands up to everyday wear and tear. Whether you’re charging your iPhone or iPad, rigorous testing ensures this mophie cable works properly with your devices. Upgrade Your Everyday Charging Cable Recharge your device at ultrafast speeds with the fast charge cable The braided nylon cable and durable connectors means this charging cable stands up to everyday wear and tear Rigorous testing ensures this mophie cable works properly with your devices.

