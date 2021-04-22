Grab an extra PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller for $60 shipped (Reg. $70), more

B&H is now offering the new PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller for $59.99 with free shipping. Regularly $70 and still fetching as much at Amazon and elsewhere, this is $10 off, matching our previous mention and only the third notable discount we have tracked thus far. While many folks are still looking to get their hands on the actual PS5, it is nice to see discounted options for folks looking to double up. Alongside the refreshed design and form-factor, the DualSense features adaptive triggers and haptic feedback that has seemingly gone over quite well with reviewers. Over 16,000 customers have left a 4+ star rating and you can get a closer look in our PS5 hands-on review. More details below.

(Update 4/22 3:30 p.m.): B&H is also offering the latest Sony PlayStation 5 HD Camera for $49.99 shipped, down from the regular $60 it fetches at Amazon and elsewhere. This is one of the lowest we have tracked and the best we can find.

You can get additional details on the latest DualSense controller right here and over in our launch coverage. Just make sure to check out our hands-on review for the PlayStation 5 for an even more in-depth look at the new immersive gamepad. If you’re thinking you’ll just grab a DualShock 4 controller for 2-player action instead, you’ll have to wait for a sale because they are listed at $60+ on Amazon right now, or about $5 more than the DualSense above.

Then go check out the all-new Hyperkin DualSense Battery Pack that kicks tethered PS5 controller charging to the curb.

Here are all of today's best game deals and a notable price drop on Razer Raion Fightpad Controller for PS4/PS5. Then dive into our coverage of the first major PlayStation 5 update, the new multi-platform FREE Resident Evil Village demo, and the April PlayStation Plus FREE games. Plus, classic gamers can finally rest easy knowing Sony has reversed its plans to kill the PS3 and Vita online shops.

More on the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller:

PlayStation 5 DualSense controller: Haptic feedback – Feel physically responsive feedback to your in-game actions with dual actuators which replace traditional rumble motors. In your hands, these dynamic vibrations can simulate the feeling of everything from environments to the recoil of different weapons.

Adaptive triggers – Experience varying levels of force and tension as you interact with your in-game gear and environments. From pulling back an increasingly tight bowstring to hitting the brakes on a speeding car, feel physically connected to your on-screen actions.

