Apple’s brand-new AirTags see first discount at Costco: 4-pack for $95

Costco is currently offering its members a 4-pack of Apple’s all-new AirTags for $94.99 shipped as a pre-order. Normally fetching $99 for four of the new item finders, today’s offer amounts to $5 in savings and marks the very first price cut of any kind. Apple AirTags leverage the existing Find My network to keep tabs on your keys, backpack, luggage, and much more. A built-in U1 chip offers precise tracking with an iPhone 12, and the replaceable battery inside nets you a year of usage before needing to be swapped out. Get a closer look in our review roundup and then head below for more.

For those who don’t need four of the Apple item finders, you can always just grab a single AirTag for $29. But if you’re looking to clip the new accessories onto your keys or somewhere else, leveraging some of the savings towards one of Belkin’s Key Ring holders is a solid ideal, as well.

Head over to our Apple guide for even more of the week’s best discounts. Alongside up to $149 off Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air from $899, we also saw the best Amazon price of the year go live on the official Apple Watch Sport Loop band at $42.

More on Apple AirTags:

AirTag is an easy way to keep track of your stuff. Attach one to your keys, slip another one in your backpack. And just like that, they’re on your radar in the Find My app. AirTag has your back. Play a sound on the built-in speaker to help find your things, or just ask Siri for help. Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology leads you right to your nearby AirTag (on select iPhone models)

