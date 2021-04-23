Banana Republic Customer Appreciation Event takes 40% off sitewide + extra 10% off

Banana Republic Customer Appreciation Event takes 40% off everything and an extra 10% off your purchase with promo code BRTHX at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Slim Heather Traveler Pants for men that will have you looking comfortably polished. These pants are currently marked down to $53 and originally were priced at $99. This style is infused with stretch for added comfort and can be worn with dress shoes, sneakers, or boaters alike. I also love the color options and you can easily roll the hem for a fashionable look as well. With over 400 reviews from Banana Republic customers, this style is rated 4.8/5 stars. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Untucked Slim-Fit Linen-Cotton Shirt $40 (Orig. $75)
- Slim Heather Traveler Pants $53 (Orig. $99)
- Leather High-Top Leather Sneaker $58 (Orig. $108)
- Organic Traveler Joggers $53 (Orig. $90)
- Core Temp Crew-Neck Sweater $32 (Orig. $60)
Our top picks for women include:
- Riley Tailored-Fit Shirt $38 (Orig. $70)
- High-Rise Wide-Leg Cropped Jeans $53 (Orig. $99)
- Stretch Espadrille Shoes $58 (Orig. $108)
- SUPIMA Cotton Crew-Neck T-Shirt $16 (Orig. $30)
- Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans $59 (Orig. $110)
