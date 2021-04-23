FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Banana Republic Customer Appreciation Event takes 40% off sitewide + extra 10% off

-
FashionBanana Republic
40% off + 10 % off

Banana Republic Customer Appreciation Event takes 40% off everything and an extra 10% off your purchase with promo code BRTHX at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Slim Heather Traveler Pants for men that will have you looking comfortably polished. These pants are currently marked down to $53 and originally were priced at $99. This style is infused with stretch for added comfort and can be worn with dress shoes, sneakers, or boaters alike. I also love the color options and you can easily roll the hem for a fashionable look as well. With over 400 reviews from Banana Republic customers, this style is rated 4.8/5 stars. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Macy’s Friends and Family Event that’s offering an extra 30% off Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Banana Republic

About the Author

Macy’s Friends and Family Sale takes extra 30% of...
Eddie Bauer offers t-shirts and tank tops from just $13...
The best new spring perfumes for Mother’s Day: Ch...
Persol Friends and Family Sale takes 25% off sitewide t...
Ray-Ban Members Sunglass Sale takes 25% off sitewide + ...
Today only, TOMS takes 40% off customer favorites from ...
Finish Line Spring Savings Sale takes up to 40% off new...
Celebrate moms with the new adidas ‘Time to Give ...
Show More Comments

Related

70% off

H&M Clearance Event takes up to 70% off hundreds of styles from $4: Jeans, t-shirts, more

From $4 Learn More
70% off

Banana Republic Factory takes up to 70% off sitewide + extra 20% off your purchase from $15

from $15 Learn More
Save 50%

Jos. A. Bank takes up to 80% off hundreds of styles from just $7

From $7 Learn More
60% off

Cole Haan Buy Now Wear Now Sale takes up to 60% off hundreds of styles + 30% off work-ready

30% off Learn More
30% off

Rockport takes 30% off full-price styles and 40% off outlet from $18

From $18 Learn More
75% off

New Balance shoes up to 75% off during Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Sale from $40

from $40 Learn More
50% off

Old Navy cuts up to 50% off sitewide with deals from $12 + 25% off your purchase

+ extra 25% off Learn More
38% off

23andMe Ancestry and Health DNA test kits hit best prices of the year from $89 + more from $49

From $49 Learn More