Take up to 93% off these Kindle eBooks to start your summer reading right from $1

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Kindle eBooks starting from $1. Take up to 93% off best-selling titles from sci-fi to self-help, and everything in between for some of the lowest prices of the year. Our top pick today is Ursula K. Le Guin’s Lavinia, down to just $3. This reimagining of The Aeneid takes the perspective of Lavinia, the King’s prized daughter intended only to be won by the many suitors in Vergil’s classic tale. This powerful book from renowned feminist mind Ursula K. Le Guin typically runs for $15, but today you can add it to your library at a full 80% off. Rated 4.4/5 stars from nearly 500 avid readers. Head below for more of today’s top eBook picks.

Whether you’re spending your summer on the trail or reading by the pool, you can save big on a refurbished 64GB Kindle Fire 10 HD Tablet at a new low of $80. Or listen to your favorite audiobooks, music, and more with the 33% off Powerbeats with Apple’s H1 chip, also at $80.

Lavinia grows up knowing nothing but peace and freedom, until suitors come. Her mother wants her to marry handsome, ambitious Turnus. But omens and prophecies spoken by the sacred springs say she must marry a foreigner—that she will be the cause of a bitter war—and that her husband will not live long. When a fleet of Trojan ships sails up the Tiber, Lavinia decides to take her destiny into her own hands. And so she tells us what Vergil did not: the story of her life, and of the love of her life.