Get a refurbished Fire HD 10 Tablet with up to 64GB of space, starting from just $80

Amazon is offering a refurbished 32GB Fire Tablet 10 for $79.99 shipped. Taking a cool 33% off the $120 going rate, delivering the very best price we can find. Whether you’re working from home, entertaining kids on the go, or just looking for an all-around exceptional media player, the Fire Tablet 10 has you covered. Stream or play your favorites on the 1080p touchscreen, with thousands of apps and up to 12 hours of battery life off a single charge. This tablet is refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work as new, and backed by a 1-year warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 3,750 satisfied customers. Head below for more.

If 32GB of space just isn’t enough for you family, you can still save $40 on the 64GB Fire Tablet 10 at $119.99. It packs all the same features, including the Fire 10’s octa-core 2.0GHz processor and 2MP cameras on the front and back, but with double the storage. Then, just wrap it up in MOKO’s standing shell case for $16, and you’re good to go.

For a more versatile machine, you could always go with Lenovo’s Flex 5 2-in-1 laptop at a new low of $582. Or, take some of those savings and get yourself some top-quality wireless earbuds at $210 off, Disney LEGO sculptures from $8, or a celebratory watch from GUESS, Armani, and more starting at $40.

Refurb. Fire HD 10 Tablet features:

Now 30% faster thanks to the new 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and 2 GB of RAM

10.1″ 1080p full HD display; 32 or 64 GB of internal storage (add up to 512 GB with microSD)

Longer battery life—Up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music, plus hands-free Alexa

2 MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording Dual-band, enhanced Wi-Fi

Now with USB-C and faster charging. Includes a USB-C cable & 9W power adapter in the box

