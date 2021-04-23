FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Get a refurbished Fire HD 10 Tablet with up to 64GB of space, starting from just $80

-
AmazonMediaTablet
Save $40 From $80

Amazon is offering a refurbished 32GB Fire Tablet 10 for $79.99 shipped. Taking a cool 33% off the $120 going rate, delivering the very best price we can find. Whether you’re working from home, entertaining kids on the go, or just looking for an all-around exceptional media player, the Fire Tablet 10 has you covered. Stream or play your favorites on the 1080p touchscreen, with thousands of apps and up to 12 hours of battery life off a single charge. This tablet is refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work as new, and backed by a 1-year warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 3,750 satisfied customers. Head below for more.

If 32GB of space just isn’t enough for you family, you can still save $40 on the 64GB Fire Tablet 10 at $119.99. It packs all the same features, including the Fire 10’s octa-core 2.0GHz processor and 2MP cameras on the front and back, but with double the storage. Then, just wrap it up in MOKO’s standing shell case for $16, and you’re good to go.

For a more versatile machine, you could always go with Lenovo’s Flex 5 2-in-1 laptop at a new low of $582. Or, take some of those savings and get yourself some top-quality wireless earbuds at $210 off, Disney LEGO sculptures from $8, or a celebratory watch from GUESS, Armani, and more starting at $40.

Refurb. Fire HD 10 Tablet features:

  • Now 30% faster thanks to the new 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and 2 GB of RAM
  • 10.1″ 1080p full HD display; 32 or 64 GB of internal storage (add up to 512 GB with microSD)
  • Longer battery life—Up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music, plus hands-free Alexa
  • 2 MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording Dual-band, enhanced Wi-Fi
  • Now with USB-C and faster charging. Includes a USB-C cable & 9W power adapter in the box

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

Tablet

About the Author

Add a Star Wars Black Series Darth Revan Lightsaber to ...
Monoprice’s Full-Motion 55-inch TV Wall Mount hit...
Save 20% on LEGO Star Wars, Architecture, Disney, and m...
Multi-year magazine subs from under $4/yr.: Golf Digest...
Klipsch T5 II Sport Earbuds deliver a water-resistant d...
GUESS, Bulova, Relic, Armani, and Invicta watches fall ...
Lenovo’s Flex 5 16GB 2-in-1 laptop sees first pri...
Pocket four screwdrivers with Swiss+Tech’s 6-in-1...
Show More Comments

Related

Nike gives pre-owned shoes a second life with new refurbished program

Learn More

Funko POP! launches new line of Avatar: The Last Airbender fan-favorite figures

Learn More

Logitech Harmony universal remotes are now discontinued, here are the best alternatives

Learn More
Rare savings

Sonos kicks off rare refurbished sale: Beam $319, more from $159

From $99 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone 12 BOGO FREE, iPad Air $70 off, Anker MagSafe charger $16, more

Learn More
New low

Lenovo’s Flex 5 16GB 2-in-1 laptop sees first price cut to $582 shipped

$582 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch SE $5/mo, M1 MacBook Air hits new low, AirPods Pro $197, more

Learn More
Review

Corsair K55 RGB Pro XT Review: Full-featured affordable gaming keyboard [Video]

Learn More