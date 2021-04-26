Twelve South Compass Pro provides a premium iPad stand at $51, more from $42

Amazon is currently offering the Twelve South Compass Pro for $50.99 shipped in silver. Down from its $60 going rate, today’s offer is the second-best price we’ve seen this year, amounts to 15% in savings, and the lowest since January. Twelve South’s Compass Pro provides an elegant place for you to rest an iPad with a matching finish and study aluminum build. It can prop up your device in three different orientations, making it great for watching Netflix, taking notes with Apple Pencil, and more. Plus when it’s not in use, Compass Pro folds down into a travel-ready size. Over 610 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and we just recently took a hands-on look in our latest Tested with 9to5Toys feature. Head below for more from $42.

Other notable Twelve South deals:

Don’t forget that Apple’s latest iPad Air with cellular connectivity has received a rare discount to $699 alongside the companion Logitech Folio Touch Keyboard Case on sale for the first time at $150. But then be sure to check out the discount we spotted this weekend Twelve’s South AirFly for Nintendo Switch at $41.

Twelve South Compass Pro features:

The compact Compass Pro stand from Twelve South can go anywhere you take your iPad. Engineered from steel and soft silicone, this beautiful stand holds iPad or iPad Pro in your choice of three different modes. Hands-free as an easel, Compass displays your iPad in portrait or landscape orientation, which is great for watching movies, iPhoto slideshows, or paging through a cookbook.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!