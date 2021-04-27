Choose from 16 million colors with this minimalist LED Floor Lamp, now $90 (Reg. $149)

While some lamps are for general lighting or reading, others are there to set the mood. With 16 million colors and over 300 effects, the Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp definitely falls into the mood lighting category. You can get this stunning piece of home decor today for just $89.99 (Reg. $149) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Until recently, ambient lighting was fairly inflexible. At best, you could adjust the brightness and switch between a couple of different hues. Thanks to LED technology, this floor lamp from Lamp Depot offers much, much more. The first thing you will notice is the minimalist design. Although it stands 55 inches tall, this lamp only takes up 16 inches of floorspace. The right-angled design allows you to push it right into the corner of any room, with a weighted rubber base providing a firm foundation.

Once the lamp is installed, you can control the light output via the supplied remote. The default setting is soft white illumination, but the LEDs can change to almost any color. A dedicated color wheel on the remote allows you to cycle through different tones with one finger.

With a high-quality metal finish, this lamp will look the part in any home. It’s also light enough to move easily, and the low-energy bulbs are designed to last for 50,000 hours.

Order today for just $89.99 to get the lamp at 40% off MSRP, or grab a two-pack for just $159.99 (Reg. $299).

