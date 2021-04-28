FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Greenworks 14-inch Electric Corded Lawn Mower plunges to $79 at Amazon (37% off)

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 14-inch Electric Corded Lawn Mower (MO09B01) for $79 shipped. Note: Shipping is currently delayed for 1 week or more. That’s $46 off the typical rate there and comes within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you have a small yard and are ready to kick gas and oil to the curb in favor of clean, reliable electricity, this Greenworks electric lawn mower shouldn’t be overlooked. Its motor delivers 3,500 RPMs of performance and an included bag makes it a cinch to capture clippings for an even better looking lawn. Since it’s powered by electricity, you won’t have to fight with pulling a cord to get it started. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you don’t already have an extension cord around, consider using some of today’s savings on Yard Master’s 120-foot offering at $30. With such a long reach, this unit is bound to come in handy for a wide variety of things. Over 2,100 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

Since you’re here, there’s a fair chance you may also stand to benefit from a new Amazon low on Masterbuilt’s Smoke Hollow 30-inch Pellet Grill at $287.50. Other nice to have discounts include this stainless steel 24-ounce water bottle for $6.50, a Smith & Wesson 8.3-inch Folding Knife at $13.50, and Coleman’s aluminum 50-meter flashlight for $8 Prime shipped.

Greenworks 9A 14-inch Electric Lawn Mower features:

  • Your purchase includes One GreenWorks 14-Inch Electric Lawn Mower
  • Easy assembly required | Deck Material – Plastic | Handle height is not adjustable | Cutting blade type – Single, metal
  • 2-in-1 feature offers rear bagging and mulching capability for multiple use

