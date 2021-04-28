FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: Mpow 10W Qi Car Mount $21 (Reg. $30), more

Mpow’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its 10W Qi Wireless Charging Car Mount for $21.66. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $30, today’s offer amounts to 28% in savings, beats our previous mentions by $1, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This car mount will not only make it more convenient to keep an eye on navigation directions and the like during road trips, but will also recharge your smartphone in the process. Its 10W Qi pad can also dish out 7.5W of power to iPhones and features an adjustable mount that can grip a variety of smartphones. Over 6,100 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

The automatic-clamping feature enables mounting or taking the out using one hand only. Just tap one of the two release buttons on the side to open the arms automatically. Note: when the power is connected and phone is in the arms they will automatically close, securing your phone. The built-in energy storage setting allows you to open the arms taking your phone out within a 10-the 20s even after disconnecting the power supply or your car stalls.

The car mount can be installed on the vehicle’s dashboard and air vent with the suction cup base and air vent clip, which come included. The strong suction cup base contains a-sticky gel, and combined with the anti-shake stabilizer this keeps the mount extremely secure on the dashboard eliminating wobbling or unstable movements.

