Upgrade your coffee game with KitchenAid’s burr grinder at an Amazon low of $150

-
Amazon
Amazon low $150

Amazon is offering the KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder for $149.99 shipped. Down from its $200 list price, today’s deal marks a return to the Amazon low and beats our last mention by $9. If you’re looking for a way to upgrade your coffee game, this is a fantastic option. You’ll find 70 different settings on KitchenAid’s grinder, which allows you to choose the perfect coarsness for whatever brew you’re about to make. The automatic smart dosing technology allows you to choose the cups or shots desired, and this automatically adjusts the grind time for perfect dispensing of freshly ground coffee. There’s also an adjustable holder that grinds directly into 54mm or 58mm Portafilters, perfect for espresso brewing. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If some of the features listed above aren’t something you’re after, like the smart dosing or 70 different grind settings, we’ve got a high-quality grinder for you to pick up at quite a bit less. The OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder is a fantastic alternative, especially since it’s just $100, saving you an additional $50. There are just 15 settings here, but that’s more than enough if you’re just getting started.

Now that you have a quality grinder, regardless of which model you choose above, it’s time to be sure your brewer is up to the task. Right now, we’re tracking $100 discounts on Breville’s popular espresso machines, including the Express, Pro, and more priced from $400.

More about the KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder:

  • 70 Precise Settings for your perfect grind – from coarse for Cold Brew and French Press, to fine for Espresso. Easy reference brew method icons help to easily match the grind size to the brew method.
  • Automatic Smart Dosing Technology to seelect the cups or shots desired; grind-time is adjusted accordingly for perfect dosing, regardless of grind size or brew method.
  • Built-In Adjustable Portafilter Holder to grind directly into 54-mm or 58-mm portafilters, perfect for espresso making.

