Fossil Time to Treat Sale offers 30% off sitewide from $25 + smartwatches for $199

-
Fashion

The Fossil Time to Treat Mom Sale takes 30% off sitewide with promo code FORMOM at checkout. During this sale you can find watches, handbags, jewelry as well as smartwatches for $199. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $95 or more. One of our top picks for Mother’s Day is the Jacqueline Three-Hand Date Watch that’s currently marked down to $83 and originally were priced at $119. This watch can be dressed up or down easily and will make a statement with any look. It’s also a timeless look to wear for years to come and will never go out of style. I love the colored face watch that adds a pop of color to your outfit. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from this sale or you can check out the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Kate Spade Mother’s Day Sale that’s offering 30% off hundreds of styles and free delivery.

