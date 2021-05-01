LEGO is celebrating Star Wars Day a bit early, launching its annual promotion ahead of May the 4th. With double VIP points on creations from a galaxy far, far away, as well as limited-edition freebies and all-new kits, you’ll want to head below for all of the details on how you can take advantage of the LEGO May the 4th sale.

LEGO’s May the 4th sale is now live

The star of the show for this year’s May the 4th celebration on the LEGO front is the new 2,300-piece buildable R2-D2. Having been announced last month, builders are now finally able to bring home the new creation for themselves. Complete with plenty of authentic details from the films, this kit stands over 12-inches tall and is the most accurate recreation of the galaxy’s most beloved droid to date. Entering at $199.99, the kit is currently backordered with shipping times slipping.

That’s alongside the new buildable Darth Vader and Scout Trooper helmets that we just reviewed yesterday. These creations deliver much of the same collectible emphasis as R2, but with two different icons from Galactic Empire. Not to mention, builders can also score the new Probe Droid kit, as well.

Celebrate Star Wars Day with double VIP points

Alongside giving builders a chance to scoop up the last eat creation from a galaxy far, far away, the new LEGO May the 4th sale is adding in some extra value with a double VIP points promotion. In order to earn the rewards, you’ll need to be signed up as a VIP member, but it’s free to do so. On top of earning rewards, you also get early access to sets and even the chance to score some hard-to-get releases, but more on that below.

There’s really no way to go wrong here with today’s promotion, considering that it effectively equates to getting 10% off your order applied into LEGO credit to use the next time around. But here are some of our top picks to help get you started.

Lock-in a new, limited-edition freebie

To further sweeten the pot, the LEGO Group is also including the miniature Tatooine Homestead set for free on select orders. The 217-piece creation depicts one of the most iconic locations in the Star Wars universe complete with tiny renditions of Luke, Jawas, droids, and a Landspeeder. You’ll need to spend $85 or more on kits from a galaxy far, far away, making the new R2-D2 a perfect way to hit the threshold. Not to mention all of the other Star Wars creations we’ve reviewed recently.

More Star Wars Day savings

With May the 4th just a few days away, there are plenty of other ways to get in on the Star Wars savings alongside all of the LEGO promotions. We’re seeing a collection of video games inspired by a galaxy far, far away right here, alongside deals on all of the Star Wars films courtesy of iTunes.

More LEGO Star Wars reviews at 9to5Toys

