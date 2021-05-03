FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s eSports Odyssey G7 240Hz Curved Monitor falls to $650 shipped (Save $100)

-
Amazon is offering Samsung’s 27-inch Odyssey G7 Curved Gaming Monitor Faker Edition for $650 shipped. That’s down $100 from the usual selling point, for one of the best prices we’ve tracked so far. Centered on the 1000R curved panel, the Odyssey G7 is meant to mimic your eye’s curvature to create an immersive gaming experience. But it’s not just the 1440p picture that justifies such a premium price tag. Vibrant, QLED coloration and HDR 600 brings out the best in every game, for super-enhanced depth and picture quality that goes beyond cinematic. What’s more, the 240Hz refresh rate quadruples what you’d find with a typical monitor, ensuring the smoothest possible play. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,900 customers. See below for more.

If you don’t mind dialing the frame rate back a bit, Sceptre’s 24-inch curved gaming monitor offers 180Hz refresh via DisplayPort, AMD FreeSync Premium, and a 1080p edgeless screen for total immersion for $225. Built-in speakers and blue light reduction round out the remaining features and nearly 1,300 gamers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

May the 4th is just around the corner, and to celebrate Star Wars Day, we’ve rounded up the best deals on collectibles, games, and more from $1. And you don’t want to miss the rest of our top PC gaming deals, with up to 30% off Razer mechanical keyboards, gaming mice, and more.

Odyssey G7 Curved Gaming Monitor features:

Bringing the same 240hz refresh rate, 1ms response times, G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support and Infinity Core lighting of the G9 – the G7 is the perfect choice for those who want the future of gaming monitors, in a more traditional size.

