Today’s best game deals: Mario Odyssey $40, Mario Bros. U, Fire Emblem Three Houses, more

In today’s best game deals, we are now tracking some great first-party Nintendo Switch game price drops over at Amazon and elsewhere. One standout is Super Mario Odyssey (digital or physical) for $39.99 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. This is about $7 below our previous mention, within a couple bucks of the 2021 Amazon low, and the best we can find. If you haven’t added this gem to your library yet, or know someone who’s still looking for a copy, this is a great chance to score one. Loaded with secrets to find around every corner of the wide-open 3D kingdoms, players will be helping Mario foil Bowser’s dastardly wedding plans. The introduction of Cappy, Mario’s very much alive hat, introduces a slew of interesting platform and combat possibilities to the usual 3D Mario formula, easily making this one a must-own for Switch players. But you’ll find even more Switch game deals below including New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Mario Tennis Aces, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Star Wars Day game deals now live from $1
- Upcoming 2021 Star Wars Day game and experience deals
- New May PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete now FREE on PSN
- PlayStation Plus from $28 (Reg. up to $60)
- Nintendo unveils new Switch Lite console in blue
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Need for Speed Heat Ultimate Collector’s Pack $30 (Reg. $50)
- Persona 5 Strikers on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap $50 (Reg. $60)
- Released today!
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package PSN $25 (Reg. $60+)
- Double Dragon Xbox games from $3.50 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Xbox $20 (Reg. $25)
- Mega Man 11 Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Plus more Mega Man deals from $19.50
- Double Dragon & Kunio-kun Bundle $10 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Royal $30 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Requiem $8 (Reg. $20)
- Incl. Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood
- Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Bundle $20 (Reg. $30)
- Cat Quest 1 + 2 $20 (Reg. $30)
- Aladdin and The Lion King PSN $8 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $50 (Reg. $60)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $40 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 3 physical $23 (Reg. $40+)
- Collection of Mana Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Marvel’s Avengers Xbox $25 (Reg. $35+)
- Matched at Best Buy on PS5
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Nyko unleashes $20 Nintendo Switch controller, PS5 DualSense charging dock, more
Apex Legends Legacy launches May 4 with Starter Kits, emotes, Arenas, new map, more
SEGA plans to sell NFTs starting this summer and they might end up in your games
Nintendo finally brings proper online multiplayer to Super Mario Party with FREE update
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart intros Rivit as new protagonist, more in latest gameplay trailer
Apex Legends Arenas is a new permanent 3v3 mode coming May 4
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!