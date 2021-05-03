FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Mario Odyssey $40, Mario Bros. U, Fire Emblem Three Houses, more

In today’s best game deals, we are now tracking some great first-party Nintendo Switch game price drops over at Amazon and elsewhere. One standout is Super Mario Odyssey (digital or physical) for $39.99 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. This is about $7 below our previous mention, within a couple bucks of the 2021 Amazon low, and the best we can find. If you haven’t added this gem to your library yet, or know someone who’s still looking for a copy, this is a great chance to score one. Loaded with secrets to find around every corner of the wide-open 3D kingdoms, players will be helping Mario foil Bowser’s dastardly wedding plans. The introduction of Cappy, Mario’s very much alive hat, introduces a slew of interesting platform and combat possibilities to the usual 3D Mario formula, easily making this one a must-own for Switch players. But you’ll find even more Switch game deals below including New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Mario Tennis Aces, and much more. 

Nyko unleashes $20 Nintendo Switch controller, PS5 DualSense charging dock, more

Apex Legends Legacy launches May 4 with Starter Kits, emotes, Arenas, new map, more

SEGA plans to sell NFTs starting this summer and they might end up in your games

Nintendo finally brings proper online multiplayer to Super Mario Party with FREE update

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart intros Rivit as new protagonist, more in latest gameplay trailer

Apex Legends Arenas is a new permanent 3v3 mode coming May 4

