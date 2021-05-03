Today’s best game deals: Mario Odyssey $40, Mario Bros. U, Fire Emblem Three Houses, more

In today’s best game deals, we are now tracking some great first-party Nintendo Switch game price drops over at Amazon and elsewhere. One standout is Super Mario Odyssey (digital or physical) for $39.99 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. This is about $7 below our previous mention, within a couple bucks of the 2021 Amazon low, and the best we can find. If you haven’t added this gem to your library yet, or know someone who’s still looking for a copy, this is a great chance to score one. Loaded with secrets to find around every corner of the wide-open 3D kingdoms, players will be helping Mario foil Bowser’s dastardly wedding plans. The introduction of Cappy, Mario’s very much alive hat, introduces a slew of interesting platform and combat possibilities to the usual 3D Mario formula, easily making this one a must-own for Switch players. But you’ll find even more Switch game deals below including New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Mario Tennis Aces, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

