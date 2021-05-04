Samsung’s latest soundbars fall as low as $150 at Amazon (Up to $300 off)

Amazon is offering the Samsung 3.1-Channel Soundbar (HW-A650) for $297.99 shipped. Matched at B&H. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $20. This 2021 Samsung release boasts DTS Virtual:X and 3D sound support for an “immersive home theater experience.” Owners can anticipate clear dialogue thanks to a dedicated speaker that aims to let you “hear every word.” Two Bluetooth devices can be paired at once, allowing you to seamlessly switch between different content with no need to fiddle with your audio output each time. Additional connectivity options include HDMI, Optical Audio, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Samsung soundbars up to $300 off.

While you’re at it, be sure to also consider Roku’s discounted AirPlay 2 Streambar 4K at $99. Other deals that could be up your alley include up to $200 off Anker’s Nebula projectors, the ability to hide cords with Amazon’s best-selling raceway kit at under $10 Prime shipped, and Nathan James’ Herringbone TV Stand at $115.

Samsung 3.1-Channel Soundbar (HW-A650) features:

DOLBY DIGITAL 5.1 / DTS VIRTUAL:X – Immersive surround sound simulation that draws you in.

BUILT-IN CENTER SPEAKER – A dedicated speaker enhances dialogue so you hear every word.

ADAPTIVE SOUND LITE – Optimizes sound to video content.

SUBWOOFER INCLUDED – Wireless subwoofer included.

BASS BOOST – Instantly amplify the bass with the touch of a button.

