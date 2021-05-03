FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Don’t pay the AirTags premium, Tile’s highly-rated item finders are on sale from $20

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Tile Bluetooth Item Finders starting at $19.99 for the Tile Mate. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $25, today’s offer saves you 20%, marks one of the first price cuts of the year, and is a new 2021 low. Tile Mate sports a water-resistant design as well as a 200-foot range to help make finding missing keys or lost items a hassle of the past. So if you’re looking for that added peace of mind but don’t want to pay for the more premium AirTags, today’s deal is worth a look. The inclusion of a replaceable CR1632 battery also means you’ll be able to keep using these item finders well into the future. Over 40,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get some additional details in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Other notable Tile deals:

Then once you’re all set on having your items located, be sure to check out the other price cuts in our smartphone accessories guide. You can currently save 15% on all of Satechi’s Apple chargers and accessories for Mother’s Day, but also be sure to check out the CASETiFY’s new NBA case collection.

Tile Mate Item Finder features:

The new tile mate is our versatile finder for everyday things; Ideal for individuals and families who want a cost effective tracker for multiple items. Use your smartphone to make your tile ring when you misplace your things within 200 feet Bluetooth range. Can’t find your phone? Simply double press the tile button on your tile to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent.

