LG’s unlocked G8X Dual Display ThinQ 128GB Android Smartphone drops to $400 ($100+ off)

B&H is now offering the LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen 128GB Smartphone (Unlocked, Black) for $399.99 shipped. Originally $950, it more regularly sells for $500 these days, is currently on sale for $450 at Best Buy, and is now at the lowest price we can find. Alongside GSM+CDMA/4G LTE wireless connectivity, this unlocked smartphone is centered around a 6.4-inch 2340 x 1080 OLED FHD screen with a second screen embedded in the included case. Great for multi-tasking, the dual screen is there when you need it and removable when you don’t. Other features include a built-in 2.4+5 GHz Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Octa-core processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of built-in storage (expandable to 2TB with a microSD card), dual rear cameras, and a 32MP front-side selfie sensor. Here’s everything you need to know about future updates for LG handsets. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

You’re already set on protection with the included case, but it might be worth investing a small portion of your savings on a microSD card to support what could be a massive mobile photo/file library. You can’t really go wrong with the SanDisk 200GB Ultra microSDXC options (adapter included) and an additional 200GB of storage will run you about $25 with several capacity options up for grabs. 

More on the LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen 128GB Smartphone:

Take advantage of dual screen only when you want to with the G8X ThinQ Dual Screen 128GB Smartphone from LG. The G8X features two 6.4″ OLED displays, but the second display is embedded in an included case. The G8X can be inserted for a dual-screen experience when you want it, and removed when you don’t. The second display lets you enjoy additional functionality in apps that support it, or you can otherwise use it to multitask. For example, text with a friend on one screen while watching a video on the other.

