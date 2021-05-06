FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lenovo 10.3-in. Smart Tab M10 Plus doubles as an Alexa display at $240, one of its best prices

-
AmazonSmart Homelenovo
$240

Amazon is offering the Lenovo 10.3-inch Smart Tab M10 Plus 128GB Android Tablet for $239.99 shipped. Down from its list price of $280 and the normal going rate of around $265 at Amazon, this marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Featuring a 10.3-inch HD display, this is both an Android tablet and Alexa smart home display, depending on whether it’s docked or not. This means you can use it to control smart home functions, handle voice commands, or even watch Netflix and YouTube with ease. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

However, you can opt for the Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet instead with an included wireless charging dock for $117 on Amazon. This gives you the Alexa + mobile experience that today’s deal features, but in a more budget-focused form factor. It’s also only an 8-inch display and offers only 32GB of internal storage, which is a fraction of what Lenovo delivers above.

Prefer what Apple offers with its tablets? Well, right now you can pick up previous-generation iPad Pros at new Amazon lows with up to $199 off normal going rates. As someone who still rocks a previous-generation iPad Pro daily, I can vouch for how solid these tablets are for long-term investments.

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus featues:

The Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus with Alexa Built-in is our 2nd generation mainstream Android tablet that can help you do more, hands-free. It’s a 2-in-1 offering with a tablet plus the Alexa built-in smart dock. The tablet comes with a standout metal design, premium look and feel with modern simplicity, and boasts a 10.3″ FHD screen and dual speakers for immersive entertainment – but it’s more than that.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

lenovo

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Satechi’s $80 Quatro Power Bank can refuel 4 devices ...
Illuminate your campsite with these 360-degree LED lant...
LEVOIT’s Wi-Fi air purifier features HEPA filtrat...
Amazon’s storage rack will stow and show off your...
Bring Baby Yoda to your Star Wars collection with this ...
DEWALT power tools from $99: 20V MAX 7-Pc. Combo, 4-Pc....
Your office deserves a new desk or chair with these dea...
Save up to 54% on OtterBox iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases star...
Show More Comments

Related

Orig. $80

Lenovo’s Smart Clock packs Assistant, USB charging, + more at $29 (Refurb, Orig. $80)

$29 Learn More
$2,200 off

Sony’s 2021 65-inch AirPlay 2 4K Google TV hits Amazon low at $898 ($250 off) + more from $500

From $500 Learn More
$300+ off

Sony’s 2021 BRAVIA 65-Inch OLED 4K Google TV hits Amazon low at $2,498 ($302 off) + more

$2,498 Learn More
Save 25%

Satechi’s $80 Quatro Power Bank can refuel 4 devices at once (Save 20%), more from $30

From $30 Learn More
58% off

Illuminate your campsite with these 360-degree LED lanterns at $4 each (Save 58%)

$4 each Learn More

Bosch’s new Blaze Laser Measure is 67% faster, has haptic feedback, 165-foot range, more [Deal]

Order Now! Learn More
Save $80

Save $80 on LEGO’s Technic Bugatti Chiron or Lamborghini Sián supercars, more from $32

From $32 Learn More

Tested: Satechi’s Dock5 is the all-in-one Apple charging station I’ve been searching for

Buy now Learn More