Lenovo 10.3-in. Smart Tab M10 Plus doubles as an Alexa display at $240, one of its best prices

Amazon is offering the Lenovo 10.3-inch Smart Tab M10 Plus 128GB Android Tablet for $239.99 shipped. Down from its list price of $280 and the normal going rate of around $265 at Amazon, this marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Featuring a 10.3-inch HD display, this is both an Android tablet and Alexa smart home display, depending on whether it’s docked or not. This means you can use it to control smart home functions, handle voice commands, or even watch Netflix and YouTube with ease. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

However, you can opt for the Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet instead with an included wireless charging dock for $117 on Amazon. This gives you the Alexa + mobile experience that today’s deal features, but in a more budget-focused form factor. It’s also only an 8-inch display and offers only 32GB of internal storage, which is a fraction of what Lenovo delivers above.

Prefer what Apple offers with its tablets? Well, right now you can pick up previous-generation iPad Pros at new Amazon lows with up to $199 off normal going rates. As someone who still rocks a previous-generation iPad Pro daily, I can vouch for how solid these tablets are for long-term investments.

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus featues:

The Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus with Alexa Built-in is our 2nd generation mainstream Android tablet that can help you do more, hands-free. It’s a 2-in-1 offering with a tablet plus the Alexa built-in smart dock. The tablet comes with a standout metal design, premium look and feel with modern simplicity, and boasts a 10.3″ FHD screen and dual speakers for immersive entertainment – but it’s more than that.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!