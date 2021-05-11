We are now ready to collect all of the day’s best Android game and app deals for you. There are some great Android handset deals kicking around right here, not to mention all of these Google offers and the first price drop on the latest Nest Hub with sleep tracking, but let’s take a short break to roundup all the best game and app deals from Google Play. Highlights include the brilliant Lumino City, Braveland, FRAMED 2, Death Road to Canada, Lichtspeer, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Samsung Galaxy S10 down at $270 alongside a host of other certified refurbished Android handsets and this $80 price drop on TCL’s unlocked 64GB 10L model. Just make sure you check out the very first discount on Google’s new Nest Hub with Soli sleep tracking at $85 as well as the rest of our smart home deals right here. The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 has dropped to just over $400 today and here are all of today’s best smartphone accessory offers.

More on Lumino City:

Lumino City is the award winning puzzle adventure crafted entirely by hand out of paper, card, miniature lights, and motors. Through this gorgeous environment weaves a clever, charming and puzzling adventure. Lumi’s grandfather, the caretaker of Lumino City, has been kidnapped. To find him, you must explore the city and figure out the fascinating mechanisms that power this unique world.

