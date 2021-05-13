FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

CASETiFY’s new One Piece collection sets sail with iPhone 12 MagSafe cases and more

-
Smartphone AccessoriesNewsCASETiFY

CASETiFY is launching its latest collection of Apple accessories today, channeling the best-selling manga of all time into a series of iPhone 12 cases, AirPods covers, and more. Sporting a variety of designs from the popular series One Piece, the latest collection arrives later this month to protect your smartphone and other gadgets while adding some of the Straw Hat Crew’s signature stylings into the mix. Head below for all of the details.

CASETiFY debuts new One Piece iPhone 12 case collection

Highlighting all of the gear from the upcoming CASETiFY One Piece collection is, of course, the brand’s signature iPhone cases. This time around, the latest iPhone 12 devices are getting in with a series of new MagSafe cases sporting iconography from the popular manga and anime series. The whole Straw Hat Crew is getting in on the action with styles featuring everyone from Luffy and Zoro to Nami, Sanji, and the rest of the gang.

My personal favorite accessory from the collection has to be the AirPods Pro case that is shaped like the series’ Devil Fruit that gives our pirate protagonist his stretchy powers.

And as per usual with these collaborations, CASETiFY also has a new lineup of themed accessories and gear ranging from AirPods cases to water bottles and basketballs bearing the logos of the Straw Hat pirates. There are similar stylings to the rest of the actual iPhone 12 cases for those looking to bring those One Piece designs to other aspects of their life.

Launching later this month

The latest collaboration from CASETiFY will debut its new One Piece collection later this month on May 27. As of now, those who sign-up for the waitlist right here will be able to get access a day earlier. The entire collection starts at $45, giving you plenty of options to outfit your iPhone and other gear with some anime-inspired stylings.

It’s always worth noting here with these limited-edition iPhone accessories from CASETiFY, but these releases typically sell out quickly. So if any of the new One Piece iPhone 12 cases or accessories catch your eye, it’s best to lock in your order sooner than later.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Even though we’ve seen quite a few popular collaborations lately from CASETiFY, today’s new One Piece collection is certainly catching my eye way more than the recent NBA or Disney ones. Maybe if this one is successful, we’ll get to see some other anime-inspired releases in the future. Fingers crossed CASETiFY will notice the popularity of recent fan-favorites like Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, or Jujutsu Kaisen and bring its usual premium designs to even more series.

