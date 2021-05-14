CYRILL’s vegan leather AirTag Case Cover with Key Ring now down to $17 + more

After rounding up all of the best AirTag cases, covers, and keychains, we are starting to see the first discounts. Yesterday saw the ESR 2-packs go on sale and today we are looking at the CYRILL AirTag Case Cover with Key Ring for AirTags. Regularly $20 in both black and stone, you can now score them on Amazon from $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s up to 15% off the direct $20 listing and the lowest we have tracked. Described as an “eco-friendly vegan leather case,” it features a button clasp to easily get your AirTag in and out alongside a key ring to keep it securely affixed to your EDC. Rated 4+ stars and you’ll find more details below.

If the $17+ price tag is still a bit much for your needs, be sure to browse through our wide ranging roundup of the best options out there. Pricing starts from just $2 for basic silicone covers and goes right up to more premium leather options and the like.

Go check out the expanded Nomad AirTag offerings that just hit include the Rugged Keychain and Pet Tag, as well as the Elevation Lab TagVault — the ‘first’ waterproof AirTag case with 360-degree protection. Then dive into the rest of our AirTag accessory coverage below:

More on the CYRILL AirTag Case Cover:

Premium eco-friendly vegan leather case for daily usage

Firm button clasp for easy application, protection, and scratch-resistant to secure device

Includes a key ring to attach to your personal belongings: key, bag, purse, belt, and everything that you do not want to lose

Take your Air Tag everywhere with slim fit and stylish design

Air Tag case compatible with Air Tag (2021) [Case Only]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!