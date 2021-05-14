Today’s best game deals: Mass Effect Legendary Trilogy $50, Titanfall 2 Ultimate $3, more

In today’s best game deals, Newegg is now offering digital versions of Mass Effect Legendary Edition on Xbox Series X/Xbox One for $49.99 with code EMCEWHU22 at checkout. Regularly $60, like it still fetches on Amazon, today’s deal is $10 off the recent release and the lowest price we can find. While the series may have had some missteps in recent years, there’s no denying how fantastic the original trilogy is and this package includes all three titles with over 40 DLC add-ons. That includes “promo weapons, armors, and packs – remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD.” Get more details in our announcement coverage and launch breakdown. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition, Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Crash Bandicoot 4, Plants Vs Zombies Neighborville Complete, New Pokémon Snap, and more.
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW Nintendo Game & Watch Mario console $40 (Reg. $50)
- NEW 20 years of Xbox: Gear drops, wallpapers, more
- Sony just unveiled two new DualSense controller colors
- Digital PlayStation games/DLC from $2
- PlayStation 2021 Days of Play event freebies
- May PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete now FREE (until May 14)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition $3 (Reg. $30)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Plants Vs Zombies Neighborville Complete $25 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition $50 (Reg. $100)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack $15 (Reg. $30)
- Crash Bandicoot 4 $39 (Reg. $60)
- Celeste PSN $6 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive $50 (Reg. $75 at Amazon)
- Sniper Elite 3: Ultimate Edition $4 (Reg. $40)
- Ghost Recon Wildlands $15 (Reg. $25+)
- New Pokémon Snap on Nintendo Switch $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $50)
- Borderlands: GOTY Edition Switch $12 (Reg. $30)
- Rayman Legends Definitive $10 (Reg. $40)
- The Outer Worlds Xbox $24 (Reg. up to $60)
- Dead Rising franchise Xbox sale from $6
- Halo Wars 2 $10 (Reg. $40)
- Dragon’s Crown Pro PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands 3 Standard $10 (Reg. $30)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Peaky Blinders: Mastermind $15 (Reg. $30)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat: $35 (Reg. $50)
- The Pathless: $37 (Reg. $50)
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack FREE
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
