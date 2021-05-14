FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Mass Effect Legendary Trilogy $50, Titanfall 2 Ultimate $3, more

-
Reg. $60 $50

In today’s best game deals, Newegg is now offering digital versions of Mass Effect Legendary Edition on Xbox Series X/Xbox One for $49.99 with code EMCEWHU22 at checkout. Regularly $60, like it still fetches on Amazon, today’s deal is $10 off the recent release and the lowest price we can find. While the series may have had some missteps in recent years, there’s no denying how fantastic the original trilogy is and this package includes all three titles with over 40 DLC add-ons. That includes “promo weapons, armors, and packs – remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD.” Get more details in our announcement coverage and launch breakdown. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition, Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Crash Bandicoot 4, Plants Vs Zombies Neighborville Complete, New Pokémon Snap, and more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

E3 2021’s all-digital event: Virtual show floor, video content, social ‘lounges,’ and more

All-new Minecraft DLC unveiled: How to Train Your Dragon, Hidden Depths, more

Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer brings ‘an endless night,’ potential cross-play, more

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition launches Friday – here’s what we know and how to pre-order

Nyko unleashes $20 Nintendo Switch controller, PS5 DualSense charging dock, more

Apex Legends Legacy launches May 4 with Starter Kits, emotes, Arenas, new map, more

SEGA plans to sell NFTs starting this summer and they might end up in your games

