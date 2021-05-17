FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 router boasts 1.5Gb/s wireless speeds at a low of $65 shipped (Reg. $80)

-
WalmartTP-LinkNetworking
New low $65

Walmart is offering the TP-Link Archer AX10 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $65 shipped. Down from $80 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This Wi-Fi router delivers 802.11ax speeds of up to 1.5Gb/s wireless speeds, you’ll enjoy increased transfer rates of files and media over your network. It runs on both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, as well, supporting older and newer devices at the same time. You’ll also enjoy other Wi-Fi 6 features like OFDMA, MU-MiMO, and more. On the back, you’ll find one Gigabit Ethernet WAN port alongside four more Gigabit LAN ports to expand your home’s wired networking functionality, which can sometimes be more reliable for smart home hubs and the like. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you just need to add a bit of length to your home’s wireless network, then picking up this TP-Link Wi-Fi Range Extender is a great alternative. At $27, you’ll save quite a bit compared to replacing your entire router. However, it only features 802.11ac speeds of up to 750Mb/s, which is around 50% slower than the deal above.

For whole-home solutions, check out this deal we spotted on eero yesterday. You can currently get one eero Pro alongside two Beacons for $255, which is a 36% price drop from its normal going rate. Coming jam-packed with features, like eero Secure, HomeKit compatibility, and more, eero is a nice all-in-one solution for whole-home wireless coverage.

  • Wi-Fi 6 Router: Archer AX10 comes equipped with latest wireless technology WiFi6 featuring OFDMA 1024-QAM, drastically increasing the speed and efficiency of the entire network.
  • Next-gen Dual Band router – 300 Mbps on 2. 4 GHz (802. 11n) + 1201 Mbps on 5 GHz (802. 11ax)
  • Connect more devices than ever before Wi-Fi 6 technology simultaneously communicates more data to more devices using OFDMA and MU-MIMO while reducing lag dramatically
  • Triple-core processing the 1. 5 GHz tri-core processor ensures communications between your router and all connected devices are smooth and Buffer-Free

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Walmart

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more

TP-Link

Networking

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

TP-Link’s latest Kasa Smart Plug Minis see new lo...
eero’s HomeKit-enabled Pro Mesh Wi-Fi systems on ...
Save 64% on this highly-rated foldable Bluetooth keyboa...
NETGEAR’s managed 24-port Gigabit Ethernet switch...
Save up to $69 on Google’s Nest Wifi Router systems, ...
BLACK+DECKER’s 20V MAX cordless stick vacuum fall...
Get faster, more reliable Wi-Fi with this highly-rated ...
Upgrade to Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh System while ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 26%

Save up to $69 on Google’s Nest Wifi Router systems, now on sale from $200

From $200 Learn More
Save $100

Get in the Wi-Fi 6 game with up to $100 off NETGEAR’s latest Nighthawk systems from $199

From $199 Learn More
$50+ off

NETGEAR’s managed 24-port Gigabit Ethernet switch returns to Amazon low at $100 (Reg. $150+)

$100 Learn More

TP-Link intros new Wi-Fi 6 whole-home mesh router with 3.6Gb/s speeds

Learn More
Save $30

Upgrade to Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh System while it’s on sale for $170

$170 Learn More
Save 36%

eero’s HomeKit-enabled Pro Mesh Wi-Fi systems on sale from $255 (Save up to 36%)

From $255 Learn More
Save now

Save up to 40% on cert. refurb Bose ANC headphones, AirPlay 2 soundbars, more

40% off Learn More
Save $20

Logitech’s tournament-ready G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard returns to low of $100

$100 Learn More