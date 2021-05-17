TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 router boasts 1.5Gb/s wireless speeds at a low of $65 shipped (Reg. $80)

Walmart is offering the TP-Link Archer AX10 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $65 shipped. Down from $80 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This Wi-Fi router delivers 802.11ax speeds of up to 1.5Gb/s wireless speeds, you’ll enjoy increased transfer rates of files and media over your network. It runs on both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, as well, supporting older and newer devices at the same time. You’ll also enjoy other Wi-Fi 6 features like OFDMA, MU-MiMO, and more. On the back, you’ll find one Gigabit Ethernet WAN port alongside four more Gigabit LAN ports to expand your home’s wired networking functionality, which can sometimes be more reliable for smart home hubs and the like. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you just need to add a bit of length to your home’s wireless network, then picking up this TP-Link Wi-Fi Range Extender is a great alternative. At $27, you’ll save quite a bit compared to replacing your entire router. However, it only features 802.11ac speeds of up to 750Mb/s, which is around 50% slower than the deal above.

For whole-home solutions, check out this deal we spotted on eero yesterday. You can currently get one eero Pro alongside two Beacons for $255, which is a 36% price drop from its normal going rate. Coming jam-packed with features, like eero Secure, HomeKit compatibility, and more, eero is a nice all-in-one solution for whole-home wireless coverage.

More on TP-Link’s Wi-Fi 6 Router:

Wi-Fi 6 Router: Archer AX10 comes equipped with latest wireless technology WiFi6 featuring OFDMA 1024-QAM, drastically increasing the speed and efficiency of the entire network.

Next-gen Dual Band router – 300 Mbps on 2. 4 GHz (802. 11n) + 1201 Mbps on 5 GHz (802. 11ax)

Connect more devices than ever before Wi-Fi 6 technology simultaneously communicates more data to more devices using OFDMA and MU-MIMO while reducing lag dramatically

Triple-core processing the 1. 5 GHz tri-core processor ensures communications between your router and all connected devices are smooth and Buffer-Free

