This 128-piece tool kit is only a dollar away from its all-time low, now $29.50 shipped

Amazon is offering the EASTVOLT 128-piece Home Repair Tool Set for $29.74 shipped. That’s 15% off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re in need of some basic tools or simply want a set that keeps them all in once place, this deal could have your name written all over it. You’ll get 128 helpful pieces of gear with items ranging from wrenches to sockets, a tape measure, and much more. Since everything fits neatly inside the bundled carrying case, you’ll be able to easily haul everything from one place to another. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If your needs are basic, the kit above could be overkill. This paves the way for you to drastically reduce spending with Stalwart’s 6-piece Hand Tool Set at $9 Prime shipped. You’ll get six helpful items: a hammer, two screwdrivers, tweezers, pliers, and a measuring tape. As with the lead deal, everything can be easily hauled and organized using the included case.

Keep the ball rolling when grabbing six mini knife keychains at under $2 each. And while you’re at it, be sure to consider protecting your eyes with this 2-pack of Amazon Basics Safety Goggles at $12.50 Prime shipped. Plus, if you’re an iPhone 12 owner and want an easy way to stay charged up while knocking out projects, peek at yesterday’s coverage of RAVPower’s MagSafe power bank.

EASTVOLT 128-piece Home Repair Tool Set features:

High-quality steel and finished in heat-treated chrome attributes strength, durability and anti-corrosion to this set.

It includes claw hammer, precision screwdrivers, cutting pliers, adjustable wrench, tape measure, dual-head mini ratchet screwdriver, sockets, driver bits and so on.

128 Pcs tool set is a superb choice for most small repairs and DIY projects around the house, such as repairing water pipe, outdoor fittings, garden decoration, garage constuction, car overhaul, etc.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!