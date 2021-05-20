FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This 128-piece tool kit is only a dollar away from its all-time low, now $29.50 shipped

-
AmazonHome Goods
$29.50

Amazon is offering the EASTVOLT 128-piece Home Repair Tool Set for $29.74 shipped. That’s 15% off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re in need of some basic tools or simply want a set that keeps them all in once place, this deal could have your name written all over it. You’ll get 128 helpful pieces of gear with items ranging from wrenches to sockets, a tape measure, and much more. Since everything fits neatly inside the bundled carrying case, you’ll be able to easily haul everything from one place to another. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If your needs are basic, the kit above could be overkill. This paves the way for you to drastically reduce spending with Stalwart’s 6-piece Hand Tool Set at $9 Prime shipped. You’ll get six helpful items: a hammer, two screwdrivers, tweezers, pliers, and a measuring tape. As with the lead deal, everything can be easily hauled and organized using the included case.

Keep the ball rolling when grabbing six mini knife keychains at under $2 each. And while you’re at it, be sure to consider protecting your eyes with this 2-pack of Amazon Basics Safety Goggles at $12.50 Prime shipped. Plus, if you’re an iPhone 12 owner and want an easy way to stay charged up while knocking out projects, peek at yesterday’s coverage of RAVPower’s MagSafe power bank.

EASTVOLT 128-piece Home Repair Tool Set features:

  • High-quality steel and finished in heat-treated chrome attributes strength, durability and anti-corrosion to this set.
  • It includes claw hammer, precision screwdrivers, cutting pliers, adjustable wrench, tape measure, dual-head mini ratchet screwdriver, sockets, driver bits and so on.
  • 128 Pcs tool set is a superb choice for most small repairs and DIY projects around the house, such as repairing water pipe, outdoor fittings, garden decoration, garage constuction, car overhaul, etc.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

TP-Link’s filament smart LED bulb works with Alexa an...
Fender’s Mini Deluxe Amp is perfect for the colle...
Save 50% when you pick up a 2-pack of solar-powered out...
It’s hard to beat GiiVEN’s Stainless Steel Doub...
Highly-rated air fryers and $35 multi-cookers headline ...
Amazon takes up to 42% off Speck iPhone 12/Pro/Max case...
Twelve South AirFly nosedives to $17.50 Prime shipped (...
Save 40% on ROCKPALS’ 350W portable power station...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Mother’s Day sale, M1 MacBook Pro hits new low, Apple Watch Series 6 up to $100 off, more

Learn More
50% off

Nintendo summer eShop deals up to 50% off: Ori, MK 11, LEGO, NEOGEO, more from $4

From $4 Learn More
Reg. $17

TP-Link’s filament smart LED bulb works with Alexa and Assistant at a low of $10 (Save 41%)

$10 Learn More
Reg. $38+

Fender’s Mini Deluxe Amp is perfect for the collection and your practice session, now $30

$30 Learn More
50% off

Save 50% when you pick up a 2-pack of solar-powered outdoor LED lights for just $15

$15 Learn More
44% off

It’s hard to beat GiiVEN’s Stainless Steel Double-Wall Insulated Bottle at $5.50 (Save 44%)

$5.50 Learn More
Review

Tested: ComfoBuds Pro pack ANC and 28-hour battery for under $100, but what’s the catch?

Buy now Learn More
55% off

Highly-rated air fryers and $35 multi-cookers headline today’s kitchen deals, more from $18

From $18 Learn More