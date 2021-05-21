Finally build out your home storage server with TerraMaster’s 4-bay NAS at just $150 (Reg. $200)

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, TerraMaster via Newegg is offering its F4-210 4-Bay NAS for $149.99 shipped. For comparison, third-parties at Amazon charge $200 and today’s deal is among the best we’ve tracked. If you’ve been wanting to add some network-connected storage to your homelab setup, this is a great way to get started. It features four bays and support for up to 64TB of storage, which is more than most need in a beginner’s setup. There’s a quad-core processor with 1GB of RAM here that can deliver up to 114MB/s transfer rates, which allow you to use this NAS for media streaming, data storage, and more. You can slot either 3.5- or 2.5-inch HDD or SSDs here. Plus, it handles both Plex and Emby out of the box to turn into a media streaming hub. Rated 4/5 stars.
When it comes to network storage devices, today’s deal is quite budget-focused when you consider where it falls in the pricing spectrum. Synology has a 2-bay NAS for $170, and even WD’s single drive 3TB My Cloud is $160. Sure, the My Cloud comes with 3TB of storage already, but that’s the maximum it can support, since you can’t easily replace the drive in it.
A great way to take advantage of your new NAS is to pick up Apple’s M1-powered MacBook Pro, especially since it’s $199 off today. The laptop can backup via Time Machine to the NAS, store files/folders there, or even fetch media to play locally. Since the MacBook Pro that’s on sale only has 512GB of internal storage, pairing it with a NAS is a great way to score additional room without having to tote around a heavy or clunky external drive.
More on the TerraMaster F4-210 4-Bay NAS:
- A 4-bay entry-level NAS optimized for home and SOHO users, running the latest TOS 4.1 operating system.
- ARM v8 quad-core 1.4GHz CPU with 1GB RAM (not upgradeable), blazingly fast read/write speeds of more than 114 MB/s (RAID 0, WD Red 4TB x 2), hardware encryption. The WD Red hard drives and the Seagate IronWolf ones are recommended.
- Supports Emby and Plex media servers, which keep your videos, music, and photos personal media beautifully organized,always ready for on-demand streaming to your PC, mobile device, smart TV, or games console.
