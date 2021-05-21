Finally build out your home storage server with TerraMaster’s 4-bay NAS at just $150 (Reg. $200)

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, TerraMaster via Newegg is offering its F4-210 4-Bay NAS for $149.99 shipped. For comparison, third-parties at Amazon charge $200 and today’s deal is among the best we’ve tracked. If you’ve been wanting to add some network-connected storage to your homelab setup, this is a great way to get started. It features four bays and support for up to 64TB of storage, which is more than most need in a beginner’s setup. There’s a quad-core processor with 1GB of RAM here that can deliver up to 114MB/s transfer rates, which allow you to use this NAS for media streaming, data storage, and more. You can slot either 3.5- or 2.5-inch HDD or SSDs here. Plus, it handles both Plex and Emby out of the box to turn into a media streaming hub. Rated 4/5 stars.

When it comes to network storage devices, today’s deal is quite budget-focused when you consider where it falls in the pricing spectrum. Synology has a 2-bay NAS for $170, and even WD’s single drive 3TB My Cloud is $160. Sure, the My Cloud comes with 3TB of storage already, but that’s the maximum it can support, since you can’t easily replace the drive in it.

A great way to take advantage of your new NAS is to pick up Apple’s M1-powered MacBook Pro, especially since it’s $199 off today. The laptop can backup via Time Machine to the NAS, store files/folders there, or even fetch media to play locally. Since the MacBook Pro that’s on sale only has 512GB of internal storage, pairing it with a NAS is a great way to score additional room without having to tote around a heavy or clunky external drive.

More on the TerraMaster F4-210 4-Bay NAS:

A 4-bay entry-level NAS optimized for home and SOHO users, running the latest TOS 4.1 operating system.

ARM v8 quad-core 1.4GHz CPU with 1GB RAM (not upgradeable), blazingly fast read/write speeds of more than 114 MB/s (RAID 0, WD Red 4TB x 2), hardware encryption. The WD Red hard drives and the Seagate IronWolf ones are recommended.

Supports Emby and Plex media servers, which keep your videos, music, and photos personal media beautifully organized,always ready for on-demand streaming to your PC, mobile device, smart TV, or games console.

