FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Finally build out your home storage server with TerraMaster’s 4-bay NAS at just $150 (Reg. $200)

-
NeweggNetworkingTerraMaster
Reg. $200 $150

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, TerraMaster via Newegg is offering its F4-210 4-Bay NAS for $149.99 shipped. For comparison, third-parties at Amazon charge $200 and today’s deal is among the best we’ve tracked. If you’ve been wanting to add some network-connected storage to your homelab setup, this is a great way to get started. It features four bays and support for up to 64TB of storage, which is more than most need in a beginner’s setup. There’s a quad-core processor with 1GB of RAM here that can deliver up to 114MB/s transfer rates, which allow you to use this NAS for media streaming, data storage, and more. You can slot either 3.5- or 2.5-inch HDD or SSDs here. Plus, it handles both Plex and Emby out of the box to turn into a media streaming hub. Rated 4/5 stars.

When it comes to network storage devices, today’s deal is quite budget-focused when you consider where it falls in the pricing spectrum. Synology has a 2-bay NAS for $170, and even WD’s single drive 3TB My Cloud is $160. Sure, the My Cloud comes with 3TB of storage already, but that’s the maximum it can support, since you can’t easily replace the drive in it.

A great way to take advantage of your new NAS is to pick up Apple’s M1-powered MacBook Pro, especially since it’s $199 off today. The laptop can backup via Time Machine to the NAS, store files/folders there, or even fetch media to play locally. Since the MacBook Pro that’s on sale only has 512GB of internal storage, pairing it with a NAS is a great way to score additional room without having to tote around a heavy or clunky external drive.

More on the TerraMaster F4-210 4-Bay NAS:

  • A 4-bay entry-level NAS optimized for home and SOHO users, running the latest TOS 4.1 operating system.
  • ARM v8 quad-core 1.4GHz CPU with 1GB RAM (not upgradeable), blazingly fast read/write speeds of more than 114 MB/s (RAID 0, WD Red 4TB x 2), hardware encryption. The WD Red hard drives and the Seagate IronWolf ones are recommended.
  • Supports Emby and Plex media servers, which keep your videos, music, and photos personal media beautifully organized,always ready for on-demand streaming to your PC, mobile device, smart TV, or games console.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Newegg

Networking

TerraMaster

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Arlo 3-camera Pro 2 system secures your home with HomeK...
eero Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems return to the best prices of ...
MSI’s 4-core i5 + GTX 1650 Prestige 14 laptop is ...
Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 at an all-time low: NETGEAR’s ...
TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 router boasts 1.5Gb/s wireless speeds a...
eero’s HomeKit-enabled Pro Mesh Wi-Fi systems on ...
Seagate shuts down NAS remote access – here are the b...
TP-Link intros new Wi-Fi 6 whole-home mesh router with ...
Show More Comments

Related

Seagate shuts down NAS remote access – here are the best alternatives: Synology, WD, more

Learn More
Reg. $126+

Regularly $200 TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Sound Bar with built-in sub now at $70 Prime shipped

$70 Learn More
Save 22%

Pilot your eye in the sky right from your phone, Kasa 1080p Pan/Tilt Security Camera only $35

$35 Learn More
$200 off

MSI’s 4-core i5 + GTX 1650 Prestige 14 laptop is perfect for mobile gaming at $1,000 (Save $200)

$1,000 Learn More

Green Deals: Cruise around town this spring with the Kent Electric Bike at $300 off, more

Learn More
Reg. $400+

Arlo 3-camera Pro 2 system secures your home with HomeKit compatibility, more at low of $300

$300 Learn More
1-year low

Christopher Knight Aidan Mid-Century Modern Sofa hits 1-year low of $364 shipped

$364 Learn More
4 for $16

Magazine bundles with titles from $3.50/yr.: Men’s Health, GQ, Arch Digest, Esquire, more

From $3.50 Learn More