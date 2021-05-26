Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH 100W USB-C Charger $28 (Save 30%), more

Skinway (A CHOETECH-affiliated seller) via Amazon offers its 100W 2-Port USB-C GaN Charger for $27.99 shipped. Normally fetching $40, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings, marks one of the first notable price cuts to date, and is a new all-time low. This 100W adapter from CHOETECH is a versatile offering to have in your everyday carry or general charging kit. With a pair of USB-C ports, it still fits in the palm of your hand thanks to GaN technology and can refuel everything from your 16-inch MacBook Pro to iPhones and more. Over 540 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.
Supports PD fast charging with maximum power up to 100W, fast charge your MacBook Pro 15’’, 16’’, MacBook Air within 2 hours and each port can output 45W Power Delivery when both are used together. Advanced dual charging port, provide the high-speed charging for two devices at the same time. Advanced gallium nitride (GaN) technology make the charging efficiency, without sacrificing a single Watt of charging power.
30% smaller than original 96W charger, foldable plug is easy to fold back into place, ultra compact and lightweight to ensure maximum portability wherever you want to go. Perfected to work with both PD & QC charging from laptops to smart phones and tablets such as MacBook Pro/Air and Dell XPS 13, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPad Pro, and other compatible USB-C devices.
