eBay takes up to 50% off refurb headphones, electric tools, more for Memorial Day

eBay is joining in on the Memorial Day discounts by launching a new extra 15% off sale courtesy of its certified refurbished storefront. With a collection of discounts on headphones, home goods, electric lawn tools, and more, you’ll just have to apply code PICKCR4SUMMER at checkout to lock-in the savings. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Bose Sport Earbuds at $126.65. Down from the usual $179 going rate you’ll pay for a new condition model, today’s offer is $23 under the Amazon low and marking the best price to date.

Delivering IPX4 water-resistant design and 5-hour battery life, the Bose Sport Earbuds feature the brand’s new StayHear Max tips for blocking out ambient noise around you. You’ll also benefit from an extra 10-hours of battery life thanks to the charging case. Over 10,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more of our top picks.

Just like the lead deal, everything in eBay’s refurbished promotion now comes backed by a 2-year warranty alongside added assurance from a full refund guarantee to including accessories and more. You can learn more about the new policies right here, but be sure to check out all of our other top picks below.

Then be sure to check out all of the discounts in today’s eBay sale right here. We’re also seeing some additional ways to save ahead of Memorial Day courtesy of Nomad, which has launched a new 20% off sitewide sale today on a collection of its popular Apple gear.

Bose Sport True Wireless Earbuds features:

Bose Sport Earbuds are designed to energize your exercise with acclaimed lifelike sound and a comfortably secure fit. Get ready to beat your personal best, again and again. Bose patented acoustic port design and premium, high-efficiency drivers combine to deliver big sound from a small acoustic package. Bose signature Volume-Optimized Active EQ automatically adjusts the bass, midrange, and treble based on how loud or soft you play your music. Bose new StayHear Max tips create an airtight seal with your ear canal.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!