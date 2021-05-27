Alongside the ongoing Epic Games Store Mega 2021 Sale event, you can now score Among Us for FREE! Among Us — the hit indie, multiplayer murder mystery party game — is now available as a free download as part of the Epic Games Store’s weekly freebie. The Innersloth-developed title regularly fetches $5 on the Epic Game Store, but you can now claim it free of charge from now until the beginning of next month. Head below for more details on how to play Among Us for FREE.

How to play Among Us for FREE

Well, there’s not a lot to it and there appears to be zero string attached here, just like any other weekly Epic freebie. Simply login to your account, head over to this landing page, and claim your free copy of Among Us for Windows.

Does Among Us for FREE include the new AirShip map?

Yes! The latest map added to the game, known as AirShip, also includes a series of all new tasks and came along with some add-on skins to play with as well. Although the paid Among Us Airship Skins aren’t included in the freebie, they are marked down 20% on this landing page (scroll down to find it).

You can score Among Us for FREE via Epic Games Store right here from now until June 3 at 11 a.m.

More details on Among Us:

Among Us for FREEPlay with 4-10 players online or via local WiFi as you attempt to prepare your spaceship for departure, but beware as one or more random players among the Crew are Impostors bent on killing everyone! Life as a Crewmate: Complete all your tasks on the ship to win, but watch out for Impostors! Report dead bodies and call emergency meetings to vote the Impostors out. Hope you chose correctly!

