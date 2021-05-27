FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Go claim Among Us for FREE on PC via the Epic Games Store!

-
Apps GamesFreeNewsEpic Games Store
Reg. $5 FREE

Alongside the ongoing Epic Games Store Mega 2021 Sale event, you can now score Among Us for FREE! Among Us — the hit indie, multiplayer murder mystery party game — is now available as a free download as part of the Epic Games Store’s weekly freebie. The Innersloth-developed title regularly fetches $5 on the Epic Game Store, but you can now claim it free of charge from now until the beginning of next month. Head below for more details on how to play Among Us for FREE. 

How to play Among Us for FREE

Well, there’s not a lot to it and there appears to be zero string attached here, just like any other weekly Epic freebie. Simply login to your account, head over to this landing page, and claim your free copy of Among Us for Windows. 

Does Among Us for FREE include the new AirShip map?

Yes! The latest map added to the game, known as AirShip, also includes a series of all new tasks and came along with some add-on skins to play with as well. Although the paid Among Us Airship Skins aren’t included in the freebie, they are marked down 20% on this landing page (scroll down to find it). 

You can score Among Us for FREE via Epic Games Store right here from now until June 3 at 11 a.m.

While you’re at it, head over to our latest PC gaming deal roundup and our PC gaming hardware deal hub for even more freebies and deals. Alongside the Dell Memorial Day sale with up to $579 off UltraWide monitors and laptops, you’ll find deals on HP’s Pavilion Desktop, up to $200 off LG UltraWides and 4K monitors, and this offer on the CORSAIR K100 RGB mechanical keyboard, just to name a few. 

More details on Among Us:

Among Us for FREEPlay with 4-10 players online or via local WiFi as you attempt to prepare your spaceship for departure, but beware as one or more random players among the Crew are Impostors bent on killing everyone! Life as a Crewmate: Complete all your tasks on the ship to win, but watch out for Impostors! Report dead bodies and call emergency meetings to vote the Impostors out. Hope you chose correctly!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Free

News Epic Games Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

WaterField’s new leather AirTag Luggage Tag and K...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Hyperforma, Hero Si...
Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla ...
Tune in for today’s Horizon Forbidden West gamepl...
SteelSeries Prime Line Review: Pro-grade peripherals fo...
All-new WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe SSD offers 3.6GB/s trans...
Anker showcases upcoming MagSafe power bank alongside n...
Add the PlayStation Back Button to your collection at t...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Star Wars: Squadrons hits $14, NBA 2K21 FREE, no-cost $10 credit at Epic Games Store, more

From FREE Learn More

Among Us launching on PlayStation 4 and 5 later this year

Learn More
Reg. $60

Lock-in a year of PlayStation Plus at rock-bottom pricing: $29 + free digital delivery (Reg. $60)

$29 Learn More

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s first expansion takes you to the shores of Ireland

Learn More

Days Gone breaks through console-exclusive barrier to launch on PC May 18

Learn More
41% off

Amazon Basics 10-in-1 Electrician’s Multi-Tool falls to $12.50, more from $5.50 (Up to 41% off)

From $5.50 Learn More
Save 35%

Arlo’s Wire-Free Video Doorbell brings video calling, 1080p feeds, more at new low from $130

From $130 Learn More
$130+ off

Ninja refurb air fryers or multi-cookers are up to $130+ off today: Foodi Smart XL $166, more

From $120 Learn More