Smartphone Accessories: 3-Outlet Power Strip w/ USB-C $9 (Save 50%), more

POWERADD’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its 3-Outlet Power Strip with 18W USB-C port for $8.99 when applying code 64EYMLVL at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $18, today’s offer amounts to 50% in savings and marks a new all-time low. Perfect for tidying up behind the nightstand or desk, this power strip packs five ways to top off devices into a compact design. Its three AC outlets are supplemented by an 18W USB-C port as well as a 2.4A USB-A output to offer a variety of ways to keep your setup powered. Over 350 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Multiple plug power strip with 3 AC outlets, Fast Charging 18W Power Delivery USB C Port x1 and Quick Charge 3.0 USB-A Ports x 1, provides power for 5 devices simultaneously. Travel size power strip, mini and portable, its small size and lightweight makes it easy to carry in your travel bag. Wide Voltage 100-250V works in worldwide. Multiple protection for your devices. Overload protection, over-current protection, over-voltage protection, over-heat protection, short circuit protection and fire-resistant material. Flat plug power strip, easier to access the wall outlets blocked by furniture, without bending or breaking the cord. The wide space AC outlets is especially for large plugs or adapters, without worry block the next outlet.

