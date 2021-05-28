FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple celebrates Memorial Day with $10 or less weekend movie sale

$10 or less

Apple is heading into Memorial Day weekend by launching its latest iTunes sale, this time around dropping prices on a collection of movies to $10 or less. With everything from acclaimed thrillers to campy action flicks and more, you’ll find plenty of different titles to add to your collection for taking full advantage of the upcoming 3-day weekend. Plus, everything will become a permanent part of your collection, too. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches Memorial Day weekend movie sale

The weekend is here and it’s a 3-day one at that! To celebrate, Apple is making sure you have plenty of fresh content to enjoy as its latest collection of discounted movies has gone live with a series of $10 or less additions to your digital library. Down from the usual $15 to $20 price tags, these are matching the lowest prices of the year. Here are all of our top picks.

And then don’t forget that Apple also kicked off a massive movie sale earlier in the week that’s discounting a selection of flicks starring classic villains like Wicked Witch of the West, Pennywise, Voldemort, Jigsaw, and The Terminator. Plus, the week’s $1 movie rental is still up for the taking alongside everything else in our media guide today.

