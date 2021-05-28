FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Memorial Day Switch eShop game deals from $2.50: Overcooked!, Capcom titles, more

While the previous eShop Kombat event is still alive and well, we are now tracking a notable batch of Team 17 indies alongside some Capcom titles in the latest digital Nintendo Switch game sale. While it’s starting to look more and more imminent that a new Nintendo Switch console is on the way (with an announcement as early as next week), now’s a great time to fill out your library of titles before it potentially goes up for sale ahead of the holiday 2021. Starting from $2.50, you’ll find a collection of fantastic Team 17 indie games including Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Automachef, Blasphemous, The Room, My Time at Portia, and more. Hit up this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best console game deals and head below for our top picks form the latest eShop sale. 

Team 17 and Capcom eShop sale:

Alongside the announcement of Nintendo’s new Game Builder Garage and the release dates for the upcoming new Pokemon games, we also recently got a proper look at the new Mario Golf Super Rush and LEGO’s upcoming 280-piece Adventures with Luigi Starter Course. Here’s everything you need to know about the potential upcoming Nintendo Switch Pro console (it briefly appeared on Amazon today before being taken down). 

On the deal side of things, we are still tracking a load of PowerA and HORI Switch accessories on sale including controllers, cases, and more as well as even more Switch game deals in today’s roundup

More on Overcooked! All You Can Eat:

Enjoy hundreds of levels of cooperative cooking chaos across increasingly perilous and obscure kitchens. Overcooked! Goes Online…For the first time ever, online multiplayer has been fully integrated into Overcooked! Revisit your favourite kitchens from the first game in ONLINE! A Visual Feast! Both games have been taken to the next level with stunning, enhanced visuals – this is the best that the Overcooked! series has ever looked.

