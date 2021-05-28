FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Sackboy Big Adventure $50, Sonic Mania $10, much more

-
AmazonApps GamesSony
Reg. $60 $50

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering Sackboy: A Big Adventure on PS4 and PS5 for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is the first discount on the latest title in the series for both consoles and a great chance to add it to your PS5 library. Initially debuted as part of the major PlayStation 5 games showcase, this is the latest adventure in the Sackboy series where players “explore distinctive hand-crafted lands through deeply immersive and expressive controls.” You can take on its “side-splitting challenges” in local or online party play (including the entire game) alongside a host of co-op only levels.  Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Marvel’s Iron Man VR, Demon’s Souls, Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sonic Mania, and more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

New Pokémon games set for release in November, Legends Arceus RPG hits early 2022

Latest Sims 4 Game Pack: Become the interior decorator you’ve always wanted to be

Joe & Mac comes to Switch Online next week; library now carries over 100 titles for subscribers

Mario Golf Super Rush releases next month with new RPG mode, battle play, more [Video]

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s first expansion takes you to the shores of Ireland

E3 2021’s all-digital event: Virtual show floor, video content, social ‘lounges,’ and more

All-new Minecraft DLC unveiled: How to Train Your Dragon, Hidden Depths, more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Sony

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Take the fam to Margaritaville this summer: Frozen drin...
Skip the barber shop, these hair trimmer kits are up to...
Add a three Kasa Dimmer Switches to your smart home for...
Nokia’s new budget-friendly 5.4 Android Smartphon...
Apple’s new M1 11-inch iPad Pro sees first Amazon dis...
Apple Watch Series 6 sees $70 Memorial Day discounts fr...
Have this upholstered sofa shipped to your door for $30...
Amazon’s Kindle E-reader portfolio has many models an...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $40+

Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $30, RE3 $20, God of War $10, more

$30 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive $40, Mega Man 11 $15, more

$40 Learn More
25% off

adidas Memorial Day Sale takes 25% off sitewide with deals from $5: Ultraboosts, more

From $5 Learn More
Weekend movie night

Apple celebrates Memorial Day with $10 or less weekend movie sale

$10 or less Learn More
$100 off

Take the fam to Margaritaville this summer: Frozen drink makers up to $100 off at Amazon

$320 Learn More
$50 off

This stainless steel 4.3-qt. Bella Air Fryer is $50 off for today only, now just $30 shipped

$30 Learn More
Save 33%

Skip the barber shop, these hair trimmer kits are up to 33% off starting at $31

From $31 Learn More
40% off

Express Long Weekend, Big Sale Event takes 40% off sitewide with deals from $10

From $10 Learn More