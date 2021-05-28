Today’s best game deals: Sackboy Big Adventure $50, Sonic Mania $10, much more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering Sackboy: A Big Adventure on PS4 and PS5 for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is the first discount on the latest title in the series for both consoles and a great chance to add it to your PS5 library. Initially debuted as part of the major PlayStation 5 games showcase, this is the latest adventure in the Sackboy series where players “explore distinctive hand-crafted lands through deeply immersive and expressive controls.” You can take on its “side-splitting challenges” in local or online party play (including the entire game) alongside a host of co-op only levels. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Marvel’s Iron Man VR, Demon’s Souls, Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sonic Mania, and more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

