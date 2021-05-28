Today’s best game deals: Sackboy Big Adventure $50, Sonic Mania $10, much more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering Sackboy: A Big Adventure on PS4 and PS5 for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is the first discount on the latest title in the series for both consoles and a great chance to add it to your PS5 library. Initially debuted as part of the major PlayStation 5 games showcase, this is the latest adventure in the Sackboy series where players “explore distinctive hand-crafted lands through deeply immersive and expressive controls.” You can take on its “side-splitting challenges” in local or online party play (including the entire game) alongside a host of co-op only levels. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Marvel’s Iron Man VR, Demon’s Souls, Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sonic Mania, and more.
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW Among Us for FREE on PC via the Epic Games Store!
- Watch the debut Horizon Forbidden West gameplay reveal
- June’s PlayStation Plus FREE games
- PlayStation 2021 Days of Play now live!
- Nintendo summer eShop deals up to 50% off
- DualSense PS5 controller $60 (Reg. $70)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Blasphemous eShop $10 (Reg. $25)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat eShop $32 (Reg. $40)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Sonic Mania Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- Also matched on PSN
- Resident Evil 3 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Also matched on Xbox via GameStop
- Resident Evil 2 $18 (Reg. $28+)
- Trials of Mana PS4 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Catherine: Full Body$25 (Reg. $50)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $40 (Reg. $50)
- Demon’s Souls remake PS5 $60 (Reg. $70)
- The Nioh Collection PS5 $60 (Reg. $70)
- Ghost of Tsushima $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part II $30 (Reg. $60)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $50 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $10 (Reg. $20)
- Gran Turismo Sport $10 (Reg. $20
- Uncharted: Nathan Drake Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $40)
- Days of Play sale now live at Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, and more…
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Xbox $16 ($40)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Control Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $40 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Super Saver Sale up to 50% off
- Xbox Saints Row Franchise Sale up to 80% off
- Judgment PS5 $30 (Reg. $40)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Persona 5 Strikers $33 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap on Nintendo Switch $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
