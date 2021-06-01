Today’s best game deals: Tomb Raider Trilogy $20, COD Black Ops Cold War from $36, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony and Microsoft are now offering the Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy on PS4 and Xbox (Game Pass Ultimate/Live gold members only) for $19.99 in digital form. Regularly up to $50, this is $30 in savings, matching our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. This is the complete edition for the Tomb Raider origin games: Tomb Raider Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition. It takes players from the “shrouded island of Yamatai off the coast of Japan” to the Siberian tundra and the “mountainous landscape of Peru.” This collection is a perfect way to bring all three games to your library in one fell swoop, especially at this price. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Madden NFL 21, No Man’s Sky, Crysis Remastered, Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Kollection, PGA TOUR 2K21, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
Today’s best game deals:
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War w/ Live Gold $36 (Reg. $60)
- Madden NFL 21 Xbox $18 (Reg. $30+)
- No Man’s Sky w/ Live Gold $30 (Reg. $50)
- Unravel Two Xbox $4 (Reg. $20)
- Crysis Remastered Switch $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Kollection $20 (Reg. 35+)
- Also matched at Best Buy
- PGA TOUR 2K21 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Ghost of Tsushima $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap on Nintendo Switch $50 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $50 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Blasphemous eShop $10 (Reg. $25)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat eShop $32 (Reg. $40)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 3 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Also matched on Xbox via GameStop
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $40 (Reg. $50)
- Demon’s Souls remake PS5 $59 (Reg. $70)
- The Nioh Collection PS5 $60 (Reg. $70)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Last of Us Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $10 (Reg. $20)
- Gran Turismo Sport $10 (Reg. $20
- Days of Play sale now live at Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, and more…
- Judgment PS5 $30 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Strikers $33 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
New Pokémon games set for release in November, Legends Arceus RPG hits early 2022
Latest Sims 4 Game Pack: Become the interior decorator you’ve always wanted to be
Joe & Mac comes to Switch Online next week; library now carries over 100 titles for subscribers
Mario Golf Super Rush releases next month with new RPG mode, battle play, more [Video]
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s first expansion takes you to the shores of Ireland
E3 2021’s all-digital event: Virtual show floor, video content, social ‘lounges,’ and more
All-new Minecraft DLC unveiled: How to Train Your Dragon, Hidden Depths, more
