Today’s best game deals: Tomb Raider Trilogy $20, COD Black Ops Cold War from $36, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony and Microsoft are now offering the Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy on PS4 and Xbox (Game Pass Ultimate/Live gold members only) for $19.99 in digital form. Regularly up to $50, this is $30 in savings, matching our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. This is the complete edition for the Tomb Raider origin games: Tomb Raider Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition. It takes players from the “shrouded island of Yamatai off the coast of Japan” to the Siberian tundra and the “mountainous landscape of Peru.” This collection is a perfect way to bring all three games to your library in one fell swoop, especially at this price. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Madden NFL 21, No Man’s Sky, Crysis Remastered, Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Kollection, PGA TOUR 2K21, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

