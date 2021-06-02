1MORE’s True Wireless Earbuds feature Grammy-winning sound engineering at just $40

1MORE (100% positive feedback last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its True Wireless Earbuds with Bluetooth 5.0 for $40 shipped when you apply code AKRNWT7P at checkout. Typically going for about $80, this 50% savings brings the price down to a new all-time low. Tuned by 1MORE’s in-house Grammy Award-winning sound engineer, you can get an average 6.5-hours of play off a single charge, or up to 24-hours with the included charging case. They’re also great for networking, and the noise-cancelling internal microphone is supported by a Qualcomm chip to boost connection. Over 5,100 customers have left a 4+ star rating. See below for more.

If you don’t mind looking off the beaten track a bit, TOZO offers some highly-rated true wireless earbuds with up to 30-hours of total playtime for $26. That’s $10 off the usual fare, the lowest price we’ve tracked, and one of the most budget-friendly models we can find. Shielded by IPX8 waterproofing, these earbuds can be safely submerged in a meter of water for up to 30 minutes, so they’re bound to last through whatever workout routine you can put them through. You’ll get around six hours of playtime between charges, with on-ear tap controls for volume, answering calls, and the like. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 125,000 customers.

Interested in the latest and greatest from 1MORE? We take an in-depth look at the new Comfort Buds Pro ANC in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. They feature a full 28-hour battery life, two sizable 13.4mm drivers, and they come in at just under $100. But if that’s a bit too steep for tuning into your morning podcast, check out our headphones guide for even more ways to save.

