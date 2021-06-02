Motorola’s DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem packs a 2.5Gb Ethernet port at low of $130 (Save $40)

Staples currently offers the Motorola MB8611 DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem for $129.99 shipped when code 94471 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $170, it is currently on sale for the very first time over at Amazon for $150, with today’s offer undercutting that by $20 to mark a new all-time low.

Upgrading to this DOCSIS 3.1 modem lets you ditch the rental unit, saving you $120 or more per year. Alongside support for up to 6Gb/s throughput with support for Gigabit service plans, this model is compatible with Comcast, Cox, and popular ISPs. Though, it’s still a smart call to check with your provider to confirm that support. Other notable features include a 2.5Gb Ethernet port and more. Over 13,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can head below for more.

Step down to DOCSIS 3.0 speeds and save even more by going with this ARRIS SURFboard modem at $85. This will still provide all of the same perks for kicking the rental modem to the curb and reducing your monthly bill, but with support for 600Mb/s plans. So as long as you’re not relying on Gigabit service, this is a great alternative to consider. There’s also a 4.5/5 star rating attached here, as well.

And while you’re upgrading the home networking gear, complete the package by giving some love to your router. A great way to elevate that end of the equation is taking advantage of the offer we spotted earlier today on TP-Link’s all-new 5.4Gb/s Wi-Fi 6 router, which should be able to make effective use of the DOCSIS 3.1 speeds on the lead deal. Plus, it’s on sale for the very first time, too.

Motorola DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem features:

With support for data transfer rates of up to 3.8 Gbps, the MB8600 DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem from Motorola is capable of supporting a variety of bandwidth-intensive tasks such as online gaming, streaming multimedia content and more. Additionally, this Motorola modem supports the DOCSIS 3.1 cable standard along with Active Queue Management (AQM), which is designed to reduce network congestion and speed up online tasks such as page loads, gaming, video conferencing, and more.

