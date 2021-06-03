Take storage on-the-go with these HDD/M.2 NVMe external USB-C/A enclosures from $6.50

UGREEN GROUP LIMITED (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its USB-C 2.5-inch External Hard Drive Enclosure for $11.19 Prime shipped with the code UGREENSD026 at checkout. Down from $16, this saves 30%, is the best available, and matches our last mention. This enclosure is built to handle 2.5-inch HDD or SSD storage devices, which provides it a compact form-factor. There’s a USB-C port on the front, meaning that no adapter is needed to use it with Apple’s latest MacBooks. However, included in the package is a USB-C to USB-A cable that allows you to hook it up to older computers with ease. The housing is even tool-free, meaning you can install or remove a drive in seconds. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 12,000 happy customers. Head below for other great deals.

Other UGREEN deals:

More on UGREEN’s USB-C External HDD Enclosure:

UGREEN 2.5″ hard drive enclosure can easily connect your 2.5 Inch SSD&HDD to a PC, laptop, game consoles, router for data transfer. It protects the hard disk from outside scratches and makes sata hard drive portable for data storage. Maximize the use of your 2.5″ HDD and SSD again, perfectly protecting what you love and cherish.

