Take storage on-the-go with these HDD/M.2 NVMe external USB-C/A enclosures from $6.50

UGREEN GROUP LIMITED (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its USB-C 2.5-inch External Hard Drive Enclosure for $11.19 Prime shipped with the code UGREENSD026 at checkout. Down from $16, this saves 30%, is the best available, and matches our last mention. This enclosure is built to handle 2.5-inch HDD or SSD storage devices, which provides it a compact form-factor. There’s a USB-C port on the front, meaning that no adapter is needed to use it with Apple’s latest MacBooks. However, included in the package is a USB-C to USB-A cable that allows you to hook it up to older computers with ease. The housing is even tool-free, meaning you can install or remove a drive in seconds. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 12,000 happy customers. Head below for other great deals.

Other UGREEN deals:

If you need a new on-the-go computer, then we’ve got just the deal for you. Apple’s latest M1-powered iPad Pro is currently on sale at Amazon for the first time ever. Seeing a $50 discount, you’ll enjoy Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, and Apple’s powerful M1 processor here. It all comes in an 11-inch form-factor, which is my personal favorite when it comes to the iPad Pro as I think it marries portability with functionality perfectly. This deal won’t last long, so you’ll want to swing by our coverage to find out how you can pick one up before the discount is gone.

More on UGREEN’s USB-C External HDD Enclosure:

UGREEN 2.5″ hard drive enclosure can easily connect your 2.5 Inch SSD&HDD to a PC, laptop, game consoles, router for data transfer. It protects the hard disk from outside scratches and makes sata hard drive portable for data storage. Maximize the use of your 2.5″ HDD and SSD again, perfectly protecting what you love and cherish.

